The Foldable phone from Samsung will be the first of its kind to be released from a major tech company. Tentatively addressed, ‘Galaxy Z,’ the phone comes with model number SM-F415. The F labels it as folding, while the 415 puts it into the category of the F900 (Fold) and F700 devices (Flip) that have already been launched. Taking on this year’s naming scheme that Samsung switched to, the phone will be a part of the Galaxy Z lineup. The final name of the product, however, has not been disclosed.

There are no confirmed details about the gadget, except that a phone with that model number passed through Wi-Fi certification on August 10th. This means that the device is, in fact, coming out! We still do not know the physical format of this device. Only speculations are made that the phone would be similar to the clamshell Galaxy Flip.

Being the first folding phone to be released by a major company, many people are worried. If Galaxy Fold does not succeed in the market, it will drive away people from purchasing folding phones in the future. This could reasonably be because of their probability to be sold at much higher prices.

Samsung is fundamentally a sole primary seller of foldable phones. Hence it does not have much competition in the market. Years of research and development and the use of the latest features make most foldable phones highly expensive. It took nearly a decade for Samsung to sell the idea of its foldable phone. Similarly, it took Microsoft Surface five years to come up with a foldable phone.

Furthermore, the production cost is too high. Huawei incurred a loss of $60 to $70 million on the development of its foldable: Mate Xs. However, we can expect the prices to go down eventually as these companies make technological breakthroughs and increase their production. In fact, Samsung is reportedly on it already.

SamMobile further claims that the company is working on bringing out an affordable foldable smartphone for the mass market. The main objective here is to sell a decent, affordable foldable smartphone that does not hover around four-figure sums.

Rumor has it; the top reviewers were sent an ‘early batch’ model of the folding phone while the phone has been receiving mixed reviews. Some issues were reported in the screen flickering, crashing, breaking, and bulging. The company claims that some of these issues could be because the reviewers tried peeling off a thin layer of plastic (thinking of it as a screen protector and not the part of the screen.) However, Samsung asserts that it will thoroughly inspect these areas and resolve the matter.

The Speculated Features of the Cheap Foldable Phone

According to reports, this foldable phone from Samsung will be out in three different colorways: black, green, and blue. It will come with 64GB and 128 GB storage. The phone is most likely to be similar to the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip rather than the tablet-like Galaxy Fold. The clamshell design would need less screen space and would, therefore, be of lower cost. Its attributes contribute to cost-reduction.

Many times, Samsung has claimed to bring cheaper foldable to the market. It has aimed at price leadership. However, one thing that it lags is its production cost. As the company uses components like hinges and ultra-thin glass, the cost goes up. So, Samsung should consider more mid-range specifications to ease up the costs.

Conclusion

To sum it up, a few more years are needed for the foldable phones to be concrete in the market. These phones are still in their budding phase. Only very few smartphone manufacturers have succeeded in producing and selling foldable phones even though many have tried. Irrespective of this, Samsung has shown massive improvements in just one generation, increasing quality in its products, and faith amongst the customers.

While we still do not know the exact price, looking at the Z Flip, which costs around $1,380 / £1,300 (around AU$2,050), we can expect the ‘affordable’ foldable to be even lower than that!