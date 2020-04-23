In 2019, Samsung changed the game of smartphones after introducing the Samsung Galaxy Fold. And with Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung was officially ahead of the flip phone smartphone game. As 2020 begun, Samsung has quietly announced the release of its budget-friendly tablet Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. But what most of us are looking forward to is the new Galaxy Fold 2.

And from the latest leaks, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might be one amazing device to look forward to.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks

There are plenty of discussions about the Galaxy Fold 2 and how it’d look like on the web. And a slight upgrade comes to the main display. The 7.59-inch main screen will likely have a resolution of 2213×1689 with a pixel density of 372 PPI. It will have a flexible Dynamic AMOLED with an LTPO-based backplane technology.

The external display, on the other hand, will most likely be 6.23-inch with a resolution of 2267×819 pixels. Unlike the main display, the external display will have a Dynamic AMOLED display with an LTPS backplane. The LTPS backplane has a reduced efficiency than the LTPO, thus perfect for the external display.

The most significant upgrade for the internal display is the 120Hz refresh rate, while the external display will still have the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks

Main Display

•Size: 7.59”

•Resolution: 2213 x 1689

•DPI: 372

•Refresh Rate: 120Hz

•Backplane Technology: LTPO #Samsung #GalaxyFold #Foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

Specs and Features

Both the displays in Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a hole-punch cutout design. The camera in the internal display will be on the top right corner while in external, it’ll be in the center.

Other notable features of the Galaxy Fold 2 includes two different models. A 4G and a 5G version Galaxy Fold 2 might be a possibility. And both the models will either use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or the upcoming 865+ processor depending on the production speed.

Along with two different versions, the Galaxy Fold 2 might also be available with two different storage sizes. Rumors suggest that Samsung would bring out a 256GB and a 512GB Galaxy Fold 2 in the market.

Samsung is likely to use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and an improved plastic layer to protect the display. There is a high possibility that the company wants to include an S Pen. So, the plastic layer will probably be hard enough to resist scratches.

This might be the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 🙏 (render based on latest leaks) pic.twitter.com/TK8Ex9XvYU — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) April 20, 2020

Battery and Camera

For the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung aims to include a battery with higher capacity, most likely between 4500 mAh and 5000 mAh. And as for charging, the company will probably go with a 25W Super Fast Charging.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will support both wireless and reverse wireless charging. And the reverse wireless charging might be upgraded to 9W from the previous 5W.

The camera setup will likely follow the footsteps of the Samsung Galaxy S20+. So, you’re likely to get a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 64MP telephoto sensor, and a TOF senor. And the hole-punch cutout front camera will either be of 10MP or 40MP.

Since the Galaxy Fold 2 is probably still under construction, Samsung hasn’t given any information about it. So for now, all the specifications are just based on rumors and leaks.