It’s only been two months that Samsung has unveiled its most expensive smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But the issues with the $1400 phone keeps adding up. Weeks ago, Samsung users started reporting a “green tint” display issue, just like OnePlus 8 Pro.

Now, many Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users have a very concerning issue with the rear camera. They’re reporting a sudden crack or breaking of the massive rear camera bump.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra prone to a broken camera?

Several users have filed a complaint to Samsung’s forum regarding the broken camera glass issue. Some have seen a minor hairline crack while some have a severe shattering.

The issue isn’t widespread as of yet. But there are more and more complaints coming in. And the users mention that cracks appear without any apparent trigger. They have neither dropped the phone nor bumped it on any surface. However, some have admitted to the potential cause but claim that it wasn’t significant enough to have broken glass.

But the worst thing is, Samsung doesn’t cover this issue in its warranty. The company hasn’t addressed the issue despite receiving multiple complaints. And it might cost you $100-$400 to repair the phone.