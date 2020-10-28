Reports claim that Samsung will most likely not release its Galaxy S21 until January 2021. Still, the sources suggest that the Company is piling up in its upcoming flagships. The alleged specs and battery capacities of Galaxy S21 are already up online, and these details talk much about the similarities of Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra.

Furthermore, as per OnLeaks’ reports on the Galaxy S21 trio renders, there aren’t particularly noticeable alterations from the Galaxy S20 series.

Nonetheless, we will see a change in the rear-facing camera array. Every year Samsung revamps this with the Galaxy S series. So, according to OnLeaks CAD renders, the Company will be opting for a more minimalistic layout for next year’s Galaxy S21 series.

For this, they also published a picture on Twitter and/LEAKS. But, this photo has been deleted now. It showed the camera housing of Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21 Plus. According to the picture, the housing had three equally-sized apertures fixed tightly against the device’s back panel’s top left-hand corner.

When you look at the design, you will see it matching with a RAW CAD render of the Galaxy S21 Plus published by MySmartPrice. The renders from the website and OnLeaks look pretty much alike. The website, however, claims that it received them from an anonymous source. Moreover, they show that the camera housing won’t curve with the glass back. It will be a little lifted from the back panel.

To conclude, we are anticipating a flat display in the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21. According to MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S21 Plus will come with 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.85 mm. You will see a wider touch compared to its previous model. The website also anticipates a 6.7-inch display in the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.