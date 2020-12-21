Leaks and the cost of an upcoming Samsung series are circulating, and I must say the price is exceptionally high. Soon to be launched Galaxy S21 series may have the following rates on the European market:

128 GB Galaxy S21: €849

Galaxy S21+ 128 GB: €1,049 256 GB: €1,099

128 GB Galaxy S21 Ultra: €1,399

The leak was revealed on Ishan Agarwal’s Twitter page. Until now, Ishan is always on point when it comes to leaks.

But what costs the new Galaxy series so high? Is it the components and their price? Is it the COVID-19 crisis that pushed the production cost? Or is it Samsung keeping with the trend? We still need to figure that out.

Newly Surfaced Renders of Galaxy S21 series

Prolific leaker @evleaks published these renderers. They are by far the most detailed leaks. And according to it, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will have four official colors ( Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, and Prism Blue). Unfortunately, Prism pink didn’t make it to the list. Maybe Samsung is terminating the color.

The product is set to be launched on January 14th and will be officially reported by Android Authority. And this is the expected specs of the new series: