Did you see some leaked images – ascertained to be of the Samsung Galaxy S20’s successor, on the web, lately? Well, these ‘claimed to be authentic’ images were leaked by the tipster @OnLeaks. What’s even awesome is that – following this, the same person also posted renders of this phone’s premium parts.

To come to the point directly, you will find the two phones quite similar. The only thing that is different is the S21Ultra’s rear camera hump, which is bigger and houses more sensors.

Steve Hemmerstoffer very recently leaked a first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21, as claimed by the Company. The first look was published on Voice known as @OnLeaks on Twitter on October 18, 2020. The leaker posted yet another post to leak the information on the phone’s finest element later on the same day.

You will find the same new rear camera modules in the new renders as that of “Galaxy S12”. Hence, you can most likely expect it to be a part of, or linked to, the phone’s frame. Further, Hemmerstoffer says that this feature is double the size than that of the “S21” as Samsung showcased it earlier.

This could be so because the S21 Ultra comes with four sensors instead of 3 vanilla sensors. Hemmerstoffer is uncertain as to which name is going with at this point. The leaker also put to notice that the phone has specific dimensions for this curved-display. Named “Ultra” variant, the phone will be 165.1 mm high, 75.6 mm wide, and 8.9 mm in depth, and 10.8mm at the camera bump. Thus, the display will probably measure between 6.7 and 6.9.

However, the information from @OnLeaks doesn’t comprise comprehensive information on how the quad-camera works. The leaker also announced rumors involving dual high-zoom lenses for the purported top-end model. Nevertheless, Hemmerstoffer feels like he can provisionally dismiss clues that this next UltraUltra will support the S Pen.

According to the leaker, the new phone won’t include a Galaxy Note-esque silo. Furthermore, its version of One UI is likely to support a non-integrated stylus. So, we are all curious to know more about it. However, according to the leaker, Samsung will release the new phone in January 2021. Then and there, we will be able to witness whether the claimed information in the leaks is authentic!