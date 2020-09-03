People could get their hands on the new Samsung Tab soon. Joining the list of Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is Galaxy Tab A7. Tab A7 could be the successor of Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (SM-T590N).

There has been no official announcement about the new Tab. Geekbench first broke the news in July. And now, Evan Blass has brought a clear picture of the new device. According to renders from Blass, Tab 7 comes in two colors. The devices come with black display bezels. They seem relatively larger than the standard size.

Quick Spec Overview 10.4-inch display.

2,000 x 1,200-pixel display.

3 GB of RAM, 32 GB, 64 GB storage.

Comes in two colors.

Front-facing and rear camera.

Galaxy Tab A7 has the front-facing camera on the longer side. Power and volume buttons are accompanying the camera. The device also has a single rear-facing camera.

Other than Evan Blass, other sources are putting forward the information about Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. According to a Dutch retailer, the device will feature a 10.4-inch display. Thus, it could be marketed as Galaxy Tab A7 10.4.

Features of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 could have a 2,000 x 1,200-pixel display and a Snapdragon 662 SoC. It may have 3 GB of RAM. 32 GB and 64 GB storage. They will be LTE and Wi-Fi only models. According to the Dutch retailer, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will release on September 13, 2020.

The reported starting price of the device is €230( US$250).