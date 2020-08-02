Samsung has already announced its Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 for August 5. Their latest trailer confirms that they will be announcing five new products in the digital launch event. This confirmation comes from the ending scene of the trailer, which shows five distinct product silhouettes. By its looks, Samsung will be announcing new Galaxy refreshes for the Note, Fold, Tab, Buds, and Watch on August 5.

The Galaxy Note 20 lineup and Galaxy Fold 2 will be the highlights of the event. But, the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup has a big part to play. Samsung’s next attempt to undermine Apple’s dominance in the tablet space is looking promising. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus will have the specs and features to compete!

While speculations on the tablet’s tech specs were running high, Google swooped in and confirmed some key hardware details. Many reports corroborate the appearance of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ in Google Play Console. Here are the specifications confirmed through the listing,

Galaxy Tab S7 to have two models: WiFi-only and WiFi+LTE.

The S7 Plus will also have two models, but instead of LTE, it will support 5G.

All the models will have the A13 bionic comparable Snapdragon 865+ processor.

The Tab S7 will have 6GB RAM while the S7+ will have 8GB RAM.

The Tab S7 will have a smaller screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, whereas the S7+ has a bigger 2,800 x 1752 resolution. All models will have a pixel density of 340 DPI.

Many rumors were suggesting that the tabs will come with the Snapdragon 865. But, Google has confirmed that the Tab S7 lineup will have the latest Snapdragon 865+. Apple has long been more powerful with its iPad Pro due to the processing power, but the Snapdragon 865+ should help bridge that gap.

One thing the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup will be missing out is the software department. One of the reasons Apple dominates the tablet category is due to iOS, now iPad OS, which provides a better experience on bigger screens. Galaxy Tab is still powered by Android, but it would have been better if it was Android 11 instead of Android 10. But, the OS version makes sense as Android 11 is still in the beta phase. As usual, Samsung’ One UI will be running on top of Android.

With the tablet experience, the screen is arguably the most critical factor. Consumers usually choose a tablet for media consumption, which is why display quality plays a significant role in buying decisions. The Tab S7 rumors point to an 11inch LCD, while the S7+ will have a 12.4inch OLED. Since the Galaxy S20 lineup came with 120Hz displays, its safe to say that the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup will have it.

Find more leaked specifications(not confirmed in the Google Play Console listing) below.

Specs Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ Storage 128GB

256GB

micro-SD expansion 128GB

256GB

micro-SD expansion Camera 13MP + 5MP ultrawide rear cameras

8MP front camera 13MP + 5MP ultrawide rear cameras

8MP front camera Battery 7080 mAh 10,090 mAh S-pen support Yes, Included Yes, Included Headphone jack No No Color options Black, Silver Black, Silver, Bronze

There are also rumors that all models will support 45W charging. The fast-charging will be a bonus alongside the long-lasting batteries expected in tablets. Additionally, the new tablet will also come with a wireless-Dex feature. This feature will allow users to connect to bigger screens wirelessly and use the desktop version of One UI.

Prominent leaker, Evan Blass (@evleaks), has shared some press renders to add to the excitement about Galaxy Tab S7 before launch. Thanks to him, we can speculate on some exciting new features of the upcoming iPad Pro competitors.

The images show the new Galaxy Tab will slim uniform bezels that look inspired by the competition. There is also a new magnetic keyboard (sold separately) with a trackpad—the new accessory points towards a multi-tasking future for the Galaxy Tab line.

One thing missing, apart from a headphone jack, is a physical fingerprint sensor. Could this mean both Galaxy Tab models will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor? Previous rumors suggest that only the Tab S7+ will come with one while the S7 would have a physical sensor on the power button.

The most unsuspected yet exciting feature from the leaks is the support for Xbox Game Pass or Project xCloud. Project xCloud allows streaming from the cloud or supported Xbox consoles to mobiles and tablets. Xbox has already started testing Project xCloud on Android.

The picture above shows the tablet running an Xbox game with an Xbox branded Moga controller. If the press renders are correct, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be able to stream Xbox games!

Pricing is the only detail that is yet to be confirmed. According to few reports, the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup will be priced similarly to the Galaxy Tab S6 lineup.