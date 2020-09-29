Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of Android devices. Over the years, they have worked and experimented with a lot of devices and gears. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of its competitive releases.

After the Samsung Tab S4 and S5e, Samsung stepped away from making high-end tablets. Over the past few years, though, Samsung has been working tightly to make powerful tablets.

Let’s take a quick look at what the tablet has to offer.

Design and Hardware

The aluminum build and design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gives it the ultimate premium feel. The device comes with an 11 -inch screen. And if you attach the keyboard accessory to it becomes almost laptop-sized. The tablet has the following dimensions 10 x 6.5 x 0.2 inches and weighs 1.1 pounds.

This Samsung tablet comes with Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It has two variants. One with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The display is an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It produces 152% of the sRGB color gamut in the Vivid screen mode. The color gamut is 111% if you switch to Natural color. It has a resolution of 2560×1600 for a pixel density of 276 PPI. It delivers brightness up to 500 nits.

The device sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and the viewing experience is top-notch in landscape mode. The device has a matte finish on the back and sports sharp-edged, squared-off sides. The screen has rounded corners. These things are very similar to the iPad Pro.

The Tab S7 features a fingerprint scanner on the power button. It functions quickly and is reliable too. There are four speakers on the tablet with a bit of Dolby Atmos and AKG tuning on top. The sound quality of the device is great.

Camera and S Pen

The 8MP front camera on the device is on the side, not the top. There is a 13MP camera at the rear end. For wider shots, there is a 5MP ultra-wide camera. The rear end of the camera adds a slight bump of the back, but it isn’t too pronounced. And if you are planning to dock the S Pen on the back, the bump won’t be a concern as the pen is much thicker.

The S Pen stylus sports a softer tip and is much easier to write with. The pen has a good grip on it. And Samsung isn’t charging you extra bucks for it, unlike $129 for the Apple Pen.

Battery

The Galaxy Tab S7 powered is a large 8,000-mAh battery that supports up to 45 W fast-charging.

Software

The tablet ships with Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.5 overlay. Samsung DeX provides an added benefit to all the users of this device. This allows users to access easy multitasking and also works well with the keyboard.

Price

The Tab S7 starts at $649.99. And an optional keyboard case for the device costs $199.99.

All in all, it is safe to say that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a really strong competitor for the Apple iPad Pro. The device’s build quality, DeX mode, and the S-Pen are some clear winners in it.