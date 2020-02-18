As Samsung launched their flip phones as Galaxy Z Flip in 2019, it’s exciting new and admirable features became an instant success. And it sounded like it made a mindblowing breakthrough after claiming the use of “Ultra-Thin Glass” in their flips. Thus, it challenged the foldable screens with plastic displays and even showed promises of being its successor.

However, on a test run, this promising glass didn’t seem as reliant. With a protective glass case, we expected this material difference to show results. But just like Motorola Razr and Galaxy fold, Samsung’s latest foldable model will scratch just as easily in everyday use. It’s sad to say that even a fingernail proves to be capable of scratching the screen.

In the durability test, we see a level five pick being used to puncture the Galaxy Z Flip’s screen. As a result, every point was killing the display. While comparing with other smartphones, no scratches are visible until level six with deeper grooves seen at a level seven. Though, most of the initial damage takes place in the “protective layer” that Samsung applies over the Ultra-Thin Glass, it does not seem like a good long-lasting choice. But, what is the point of using a new foldable phone if it is as same as before?

Take a look at its durability test in the video:

Is it a fake folding glass?

Although Samsung claims that this design broke the law of physics with the invention of folded glass, is it true? We are not sure if we only see scratches on the outer layer, or it leaves a deep and permanent scratch. Similarly, upon further inquiry, Samsung plans on giving a screen replacement service. And they replied it’s possible to get a one-time screen replacement with $119 with a specialized screen protector for the Z flip. Samsung refers to the protective layer and how the device “should be handled with care.” But what if we need more alternatives in the future?

Another controversial guess is that Samsung is using a hybrid plastic polymer(with bits of microscopic glass mixed in it). They are fakely advertising to be “glass,” and its authenticity is gravely suspicious. It’s a bad sign that the selling point for the Galaxy Z Flip is $1,380 with a skeptical scheme.

Do you think Samsung can regain the trust of their customers? Comment down below!