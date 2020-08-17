Samsung announced the release of its new Galaxy Z Fold 2 on the 1st of September, 2020, at its last major product showcase. The company asserts the new Galaxy phone to be a power phone, and not merely a smartphone. Featuring a new hinge, the Fold 2 phone has an ultra-thin glass layer making it more resilient and durable. Also, you can open the phone at multiple angles.

The Galaxy Z is stated to come out in two unique colors Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. Compressed to 6mm of thickness, the phone promises to perform as a next-gen foldable tablet. Additionally, you will also find augmented features, improved structural integrity, and bettered looks than that of Note 20. The device had appeared on the database of the regulator TENAA prior to the event of the product showcase. Samsung offered some background information, however, it did not officially launch the product at the show.

Then, the OEM declared that they would separately organize their own show to make the new product available in markets. This would start from the US on the 1st of September, 2020. They would then move on to take pre-orders for the phone, a day after. Likewise, a week later, the Fold 2 phone or SM-F9160 would be proceeded to be launched in China.

Before going further, let us dive into knowing some added up and advanced features of the up-coming Galaxy Z :

Wider Display

Additionally, to counter its criticism, the second-generation book- form ‘Fold 2 phone’, comes with a much wider external display for use while it is closed. When folded, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G shows a 6.2-inch screen and delivers one-handed ease. Unfolded, it provides you a premium immersive experience with a 7.6-inch wide tablet-like display.

Compatible Hinge

The new hinge lets the phone fold like a book and stand on its own. This is Samsung’s third foldable phone after the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The company has added a ‘Z’ to the series line but hasn’t yet explained its significance.

Anticipated advancements in Camera Quality

Another advancement to expect from the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 phone is a significant improvement to its cameras. Max Weinbach claims that the Fold 2 will use the Galaxy S20 Plus’s camera array, a 12MP primary sensor, a 3x optical zoom 64MP telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a time-of-flight camera to aid the others. Also, you can expect the lenses to have dual optical image stabilization.

Expected advancement in Powering Processor

Samsung also hasn’t disclosed the processor that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would be using. However, there are higher chances of Snapdragon 865 or a little advanced Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Anticipated to be super expensive, the price for Z Fold 2 is yet to be authoritatively disclosed. Samsung has not given any affirmed notice about its market price. So far so, China has chosen the Thom Browne Edition of the model. The special fashionable edition is the designer’s signature tricolor Americana striping against a gray color. The package comprises of a pair of Galaxy Buds Live and the new Galaxy Watch 3, too! With that said, the product will most likely be priced as a top-notch good, so its market will be niche.

To sum it up, the pandemic wave has also caused the most significant decline in smartphone sales the sector has ever experienced in the second quarter of the year. And in the case of Samsung, the drop is even higher compared to its rivals. Therefore, the company needs an attention enhancer, and this new Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the ‘Attention Seeker.’

As discussed above, there will be a launch event for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, on the 1st of September, 2020. So its price, specifications, and other features are expected to be announced then. You may pre-register for the phone on Samsung’s website if you want updates on the device.