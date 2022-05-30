Samsung Pay Vs Google Pay- What’s the Difference

While the concept of digital wallets is not new, it certainly has become a norm for sending/receiving money or making payments after the pandemic. Since they offer the concept of contactless payment, it has made everyone feel more safer and secure than the traditional cash system.

Therefore, if you are thinking of switching from a traditional cash system to digital wallets, there are several of them in the market to choose from. Even among the popular ones, there’s a high chance you have come across two names: Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

So, which one is better? And, what should you use?

In this article, we have discussed different aspects of both wallets to help you make a better choice according to your preferences.

What Is Google Pay?

Google Pay, previously known as Google Wallet and Android Pay, is a tap-to-pay app that helps you make contactless payments easily.

You can use it without even opening the app. Moreover, you don’t need to unlock your phone for smaller transactions.

What Is Samsung Pay?

Like Google Pay, Samsung pay is also a tap-to-pay app for making contactless payments.

However, it is exclusively made and available for Samsung device owners only.

To use it, you have to unlock and swipe up to enter the PIN/passcode and then complete the transaction.

What Do They both Offer?

In terms of services, Samsung Pay and Google Pay offer similar services. Here is a list.

Both offer apps that can be downloaded free of cost.

They can be used for making in-store and in-app purchases .

and . You can send money to people within or even outside your device contacts with both the apps.

to people within or even outside your device contacts with both the apps. They both allow multiple credit/debit cards .

. Both allow you to add gift cards , movie tickets , membership cards , boarding passes , and loyalty cards .

, , , , and . Both apps do not store any card details.

You can use the transit pass to pay for your travel with both apps.

Samsung Pay Vs Google Pay: Pros and Cons

Samsung Pay

Pros: Has both NFC and MST technology

Provides reward points for each transaction made with Samsung Pay

Offers extra protection with Knox

Comes pre-installed in most of the compatible Samsung devices Cons: Only available for Samsung devices with a registered Samsung account

Google Pay

Pros: Works for various smartphone brands including Samsung

Works in well over 40 countries across the world, although not all features are available in all countries. Cons: In-store tap-to-pay purchases aren’t available for Apple users

Which One Should You Choose?

All in all, both digital wallets have their fair share of pros and cons. Hence, it completely depends on your preferences.

If you have a Samsung phone, you are better off with Samsung as you get the additional security with Knox along with biometric security features like fingerprint and facial recognition.

Furthermore, you can make payments on older terminals using MST. Also, it’s convenient to use Samsung pay with Samsung galaxy watches.

On the other hand, you can choose Google Pay in case you don’t want to restrict yourself to linking more than 10 debit/credit cards at once. Also, if you frequently travel to different countries, choosing Google Pay is a better choice as it is accessible in more countries than Samsung pay.

Related Questions

Can I Use both of the Apps on My Phone?

You can install and use both of the apps on your device if you have a Samsung device with an NFC feature. Also, you can set one as default and switch between the apps whenever convenient.