Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy S21 in January. We are getting new releases like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy S21 FE. According to the new tip, the newer Galaxy devices may appear in the market in 3-4 months.

A tip from the Chinese Outlet says the Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, and S21 FE will appear in August. The August release date fits in well as the Samsung Galaxy S21 had an early appearance in January. The tip mentions the launch date for August 19th. Previously the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 would launch in July.

The Galaxy S20 FE launched in October 2020 where the Galaxy Z Flip launched in July. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched in August 2020, which directly aligns with the current launch date. The newer devices are appearing earlier or later in the year than their predecessors.

There is no confirmed specification of these devices. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to feature a 6.4 FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 HZ screen. The Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the whole device and comes with a 128GB/256GB storage option. The phone uses the latest Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 custom skin. The S21 FE will feature the latest 5G, 4G LTE connectivity, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port for fast charging.

There aren’t many leaks for the Galaxy Z Fold or the Z Flip. But Galaxy Z Fold is rumored to have a 120Hz foldable AMOLED screen with an upgraded S Pen. The S Pen will have a soft tip, so it doesn’t damage the delicate display. The Galaxy Z Fold might come with a triple camera setup in the back. The Galaxy Z Flip will have 5G connectivity and an under-screen front camera setup.

We are eagerly waiting for the launch of Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and S21 FE. The Korean Electronic giants are pushing the release date for all the newer devices as they seemly cut the Galaxy Note lineup. Samsung looks to release the newest device this August as they strike a deal with the telecommunication companies in Korea.