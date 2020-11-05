The Smartphone Market is bombarding us with something fresh and major every time. Well, after we saw the latest from Apple with its iPhone 12, it is now time to anticipate from Samsung. As the reports suggest, the Company will be declaring its next generation of Galaxy S line up soon. With its current phone being S20 Ultra, Samsung plans to introduce three new phones to the present sequence. Having heard that, you must be expecting significant updates, which may not be that major anyway.

However, you will definitely see some cool changes. Even though the Company has not disclosed any such information, Jon Prosser, a credible leaker, has revealed this on his latest tweet:

A little late on the colors Jon. Here they are by model… pic.twitter.com/O81EBbPriw — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 4, 2020

From the tweet, we can say that these are in the former half of the first quarter in a year. Jon further claims that the devices would be S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, similar to that of the previous year. He adds that we could expect Samsung to announce the new phones at an online event on January 14, 2021. Also, on the same day, the Company shall be taking pre-orders for the devices.

Regarding the price of the upcoming phones, there has been no such news. Nonetheless, you can presume it to be in the same pattern as the earlier one. One more thing Samsung will come out with this time is the SD875 in-house. The Company will use this chipset to power the Galaxy S21 series. Hence, the Company will release these devices on January 29th of the next year.

What’s even cooler is that you will find the phones in six different colors. However, each phone will have support for specific ones. Like Apple had its different color variants for iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro, the base S21 will also accommodate most colors. And the S21+ and Ultra variants will come in limited colors.