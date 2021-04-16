Samsung is updating its budget M-series devices from top to bottom. Among those few devices, the M42 is getting a complete upgrade with the latest 5G processor and its massive 6000mAh battery, which will last you through the day with ease.

Samsung teases the Galaxy M42 with a cited launch date for April 28th in India.

Samsung’s budget line of phones like the M-series and A-series is a massive hit in the Indian Sub-continent. The company has to work a lot on its budget series to stay afloat with its Chinese competitor like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and POCO.

Samsung just announced its latest Galaxy M42 5G device, featuring the all-new Snapdragon 750G. The SoC features Qualcomm Kryo 570 octa-core CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU. A step up for the mid-range Samsung budget device. The devices will ship with the latest Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.1.

Samsung hasn’t fully confirmed the specification of the device yet. According to our tip, the M42 comes with a 6.6-inch S-AMOLED display with HD+ resolution rocking a 20:9 Aspect Ratio. It device is said to come in two variant, one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device uses UFS 2.1 storage type offering blazing fast app launches and a better data transfer rate.

The M42 ships with a 48-megapixel primary shooter accompanied by an 8-MP ultrawide, 5-MP macro, and 5-MP depth Quad Camer setup. There isn’t a significant upgrade in the wireless connectivity department aside from the 5G connectivity. The device supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless interface with support for Bluetooth 5.0. The massive 6000mAh battery will last a whole day, and the 15W fast charging makes quick work bringing the device back to 100%.

The M42 is going on sale in India for NRS 25,000, competing against the POCO X3 Pro and One Plus Nord N10. That is around 250 Euro and 280 USD, which is a modest price for the budget phone. Samsung is adding additional features like Samsung Knox and Samsung Pay, tightening the security. The Indian continent will have to use the 4G connection as the country pays a path for the 5G connection.