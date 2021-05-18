Samsung has a lot in store for the upcoming SID (Society of Information Display) exhibition. The Korean giants have teased their upcoming foldable technology with the pending launch of the Galaxy Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. We might see the new OLED technology on future laptops and more.

Samsung is looking to bring newer displays to the upcoming exhibition. We might finally see the long-rumored bi-folding Galaxy device. The Galaxy Flip 2 is the latest foldable device from Samsung. We are expecting a lot of newer hardware for the upcoming, starting from the mobile device to upcoming laptop displays.

We might finally look at the upcoming Bi-folding device, which will mostly be like the latest Fold 2 device. Samsung’s new S-Foldable OLED panel allows the device to fold twice. The panel can be part of an in-folding or out-folding device. The smartphone, when folded, can be used as a regular phone. When unfolded, the smartphone reaches a maximum size of 7.2-inches.

Samsung will launch a foldable Samsung tablet. The foldable tablets will come in the massive 17-inch foldable panel. The panel will have a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded. The foldable tablets will look more like a portable display device or a laptop. It seems the versatility of the display panel makes it feel more than a tablet.

The Korean giants have also unveiled its under-panel camera display for its notebooks. This is a feature that we require on modern devices. Nowadays, manufacturers have been using a thin bezel using a 16:10 or 2:3 aspect ratio display. Samsung’s new panel will fit the camera under the display allowing for an edge-to-edge panel. But that will have to wait as Samsung will push the new panels on the newer Fold 3 devices.

We will be teased with a lot of newer Display technology at this event. It is a bummer that we won’t see any LG rollable devices in the upcoming SID exhibition. LG has left the smartphone industry leaving tons of newer designs in a closed box.