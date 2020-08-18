For 2020, it looks like Samsung will be releasing a ‘Fan Edition’ (FE) of the Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S20 FE will be synonymous with the Galaxy S10 Lite that provided a cheaper way into the previous S10 flagship lineup.

While the phone could release around the end of 2020, rumors have already begun swirling around. Pricebaba, through tipster OnLeaks, has recently got their hands on 5K renders and a 360-degree video of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G predictions

As mentioned in the heading above, 5G is supposedly making it to the affordable version of the Galaxy S20. In June, SamMobile had also reported that a Galaxy S20 variant with model number SM-G780 (global markets) and SM-G781 (U.S. markets) are in works.

The global model will come with or without 5G. Some markets like India will not require 5G or the premium pricing that comes along with it. As for the US version, only 5G models will be available, probably because of US carriers’ priority towards 5G.

Predicted Design and Camera

As seen in the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will look like the Galaxy S20. Like the Galaxy S10 Lite, the S20 FE will sacrifice curved edges on the screen for a flat display. The screen will be around 6.4 inches with an Infinity-O centered cutout for the selfie camera.

The selfie camera in question is to be a 32MP shooter. There will be a familiar rectangular camera bump housing three cameras, a flash, and a microphone on the back. Leaker @IceUniverse says the primary sensor will be a 12MP Sony IMX555 like the Galaxy S20. A 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom will complete the array.

The phone will have a metal frame, but the back will be either frosted or matte plastic. The rumored color options are,

Red, white, green, and orange fro Europe as per GalaxyClub.

Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Violet / Light Violet as per SamMobile.

Predicted Features and Specifications

These are the features or specifications rumored for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G,

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, like found on the Galaxy S20 lineup. The Galaxy S10 Lite, too, had the same Snapdragon 855 processor as the S10.

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, like found on the Galaxy S20 lineup. The Galaxy S10 Lite, too, had the same Snapdragon 855 processor as the S10. According to a Geekbench listing: 6GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. A step down from the 8GB found in the S20. The listing also had Android 10 as the operating system; however, Android 11 will be out by that time.

As per GalaxyClub, a 4500mAh battery with fast charging. The Galaxy S10 lite came with a 45W wired fast charging capability.

120Hz refresh rate display.

IP68 water-resistance certification.

No 3.5mm headphone jack.

In-display fingerprint sensor.

Korea’s The Elec has speculated that Galaxy S20 FE 5G will release in October for 900,000 won. The converted price amounts to $750, which is more than $200 cheaper than the current $999 Samsung Galaxy S20.

A sequel to Galaxy S10 Lite could also see the Galaxy Note 10 Lite get one. Hence, we could expect a ‘Lite’ or ‘FE’ version of the recently released Samsung Galaxy Note 20.