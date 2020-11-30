We always have a name for the pioneers on major foldable smartphones, unquestionably being Samsung. The Company is indeed a veteran in the display aspect as it is taking the lead on the niche. Well, with other competitors joining the scene, we will see the competition rising up. However, Samsung is ahead in this arena by almost a generation.

With the all-new Fold2 ahead, the Company has made sure this phone is very much different from its predecessor. Definitely, Samsung has excelled in this. What more can we anticipate from the Company is yet to be found.

Well, an article from SamMobile stated that there are two new versions where the Company is working. Also, according to a source from the company that makes the displays suggests that Samsung could be coming up with a trifold design. Samsung may feature a trifold design with a bigger screen for a good and portable tablet experience.

Now, this could come up with certain cautions. Since the device will include three devices, the thickness is in question. The Fold2 is already thick as per the current standards. Other things to consider are how the folding mechanisms and battery could be managed.

Besides, some more information about a rolling display device has also come out. It is a cylindrical device from where you can pull out an OLED panel that can work like an on-desk tablet. This is something like LG already did with their rolling TVs. Let’s see what the final outcome is. We will keep you update on this as Samsung will plan on its next Fold3 device.