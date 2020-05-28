Samsung isn’t just a smartphone producer. It has multiple other products under its belt. And one of them is their chipset/processor line.

It already has two processors under its name, the Exynos 980 and Exynos 990. But now, Samsung has recently unveiled a brand new chipset, the Exynos 880.

Samsung Exynos 880 Features

Unlike its high-end chipsets, the Exynos 880 is meant for mid-range devices. It might be in affordable smartphones but has almost the same power as the Exynos 980.

The Samsung Exynos 880 is built on the company’s 8-nanometer FinET process. It has an integrated 5G modem that supports up o 2.55Gbs of download and 1.28Gbps of upload speeds.

The processor can fuse both 5G and 4G networks to deliver up to 3.55Gbps of download speed.

There are two ARM Cortex A76 cores in the new Samsung Exynos 880 that run at 2GHz. And six ARM Cortex A55 cores running at 1.8GHz.

The GPU that Exynos 880 uses is ARM Mali-G76 MP5. And it supports high refresh rates as well as Full HD+ display. So, this processor is a gamer’s dream if you’re looking for a mid-range device with excellent performance.

Apart from this, the Exynos 880 also supports UFS 2.1 and eMMC 5.1 storage as well as LPDDR4X RAM.

The Difference with its High-End SIblings

Most of the features of Exynos 880 are similar to its high-end siblings, including the storage and speed. But what it differs in is the camera support.

The Samsung Exynos 880 SoC can support up to either 64MP main camera or dual 20MP camera setups. Whereas the 980 can support up to 108MP main camera.

It allows 4K video recording up to 30fps. And it also offers playback for HEVC, H.264, and VP9 codecs.

And another thing it lacks is a higher resolution display as the Exynos 880 will support display up to FHD+ or 2520 x 1080.

Despite the differences, we can all agree that with Samsung Exynos 880 SoC, using a mid-range Android device doesn’t seem like a bad deal.