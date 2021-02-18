Graphics card collectors, we have a new card from Sapphire. Sapphire made its first custom cooling Radeon RX 6000 graphics card. The Sapphire Radeon RX 6000 TOXIC is one of the best hybrid cooling designs for the Radeon Graphics card.

Sapphire release rendered images of the Radeon RX 6000 TOXIC

Sapphire is the next manufacturer after Asus to release a hybrid cooling solution for the Radeon RX 6000. The Radeon RX 6000 Toxic comes with a hybrid cooling design similar to the EVGA RTX 3090 KINGPIN and MSI Sea Hawk series graphics card. Videocardz showcased leaked images of the massive Radeon RX 6900XT Toxic.

The leaked rendered image of the Radeon RX 6000 series shows a massive 360mm radiator system. The copper contact plate makes direct contact with the GPU and the VRAM. The single fan on the front cools down the VRMs gaining equilibrium in temp and performance. The card features a custom backplate going with the gunmetal finish.

The Radeon RX 6000 TOXIC requires a massive 8+8+6 power pin connector to run the card. The card already draws 300W of power. So it does require tons of power connector pins to fully harness and overclock the beast of a card.

As for the connection, there is no information about it. But we speculate the graphics card comes with triple display ports output and single HDMI output followed by a single Type-C connector. As for the pricing, there is still no solid information about the card as of now.

Sapphire will announce the graphics card today. But as for the specification, it might be limited to Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT series only. We expect still more graphics card lineup to launch in the following week.