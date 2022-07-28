[Solved] “Scan to Computer is No Longer Activated”

When you try to connect your scanner or printer to your computer, it may show the error message stating, “Scan to computer is no longer activated.”

Many users have reported this issue being HP-specific. But this issue can be caused by various reasons and can occur to any.

Go through this article to find causes and solutions for this issue.

What Causes the “Scan to Computer is No Longer Activated” Error?

The external devices connect to the computer through some channels and applications. Connection error between computer and external device can cause this issue. Some other reasons for this problem are: Incorrect drivers

Stopped WIA service

Incompatible software

Problem with ScanToPCActivationApp

How to Fix the Error?

Check your wires properly if it’s a wired connection. And wireless setup in case you have one. And if the problem persists, try the below-listed methods to solve the problem:

Install the Correct Drivers

Since scanners and printers are hardware, they require drivers to function. And if devices don’t have the correct drivers, this issue can occur.

You can try to delete the drivers, so Windows will automatically install the correct drivers when you restart. Follow the steps:

Go to Device Manager from the search bar. Open the drop-down for Print queues. Right-Click on the options one by one. Select Uninstall device for each. Click on the Uninstall button.

Reboot your PC.

Windows default drivers may not work properly with some devices. You can also try to install the correct drivers of your particular brand’s hardware manually. Search online for drivers of your brand and model. And try to follow instructions from authentic websites.

Start WIA Service

WIA(Windows Image Acquisition) is a Windows service to communicate the imaging devices with the OS and drivers. This service needs to start up while you try to connect any printer or scanner with your computer.

Follow the steps to start this service when you boot your PC automatically:

Go to Services from the search bar. Navigate to Window Image Acquisition.

Right-click on it and select Properties. From Startup type: dropdown menu, choose Automatic.

Click the Start button within the Service status section, Click on Apply and then Ok.

Run ScanToPCActivationApp Compatibility Mode

As HP itself mentions, the problem is related to their software. ScanToPCActivationApp is one of HP’s services that allow users to log in to their servers. And users have reported this service not being compatible with the higher OS versions of Windows.

To fix the issue with it, you can run this service in compatibility mode:

Navigate to ScanToPCActivationApp.exe. Right-click on it and select Properties. Open the Compatibility menu. Tick the box for Run this program in compatibility mode for: within Compatibility Mode: section.

Select Windows 8 or 7 from the drop-down menu.

End scanToPCActivationApp Compatibility Mode

If the error doesn’t seem to resolve even after you run the service in compatibility mode, you can try to disable the service. This won’t impact your printing and scanning process.

Open Task Manager from the search bar. Go to the Startup section.

Right-click on ScanToPCActivationApp. Select Disable option.



You can enable this service whenever needed by following the same process; just click Enable option at last.

Stop Windows Push Notification

Sometimes the notifications keep coming, although scan and print work fine. In such a case, you may have to stop the windows push notification service.

To do so, follow:

Open Services from the search bar. Scroll to Windows Push Notifications System Service.

Right-click on it and hover over All Tasks. Select Stop and wait till the dialog box with a progress bar disappears.



Note: This will also stop all the notifications pushed by other applications. Consider this solution only if nothing else seems to work.

How to Enable Scan to Computer Function?

If you receive messages telling you to check if the scan to computer function is activated, you need to enable the function to fix it. Search your printer’s name on the search bar. Click on it to open HP Printer Assistant. Go to Scanner options > Manage scan to computer. Then click on Enable to activate scan to computer function.

How to Manually Add My Printer to the Computer?

To add your printer, open the control panel through the windows search bar. Go to Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Click on Add a printer button. Then, move along with the steps after choosing your method to add the printer and clicking the next button.