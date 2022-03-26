Scrapper in Lost Ark: Is it a Good Advanced Class

Do you like gaming characters with flashy moves and combos? Then, there is just the character for you in Lost Ark. Martial Artist class in Lost Ark will give you the ability to close combat enemies with lots of combo attacks, aerial fights, and many more.

In Lost Ark, every class also has advanced classes to choose from. Martial Artist has four advanced classes, and one of them is Scrapper.

This guide will discuss the playstyles of Scrapper and which areas it is good and bad in.

Scrapper Subclass in Lost Ark

The Scrapper subclass is a female character in Lost Ark. They have two gauntlets in both their arms as a weapon. But these do not only work as weapons. Each carries different kinds of energy which are the main asset of the Scrapper Subclass.

Let’s talk about the stats of this subclass.

Stats of Scrapper Subclass

The movement speed is not that good, like Strikers and Wardancers. They have better movement speed than tanky characters in Lost Ark like Warriors but are not the most agile.

The high damage output mitigates the lack of low movement speed than other advanced classes. The attack speed is also moderate in this subclass, so it deals burst damage at once instead of consistent damage.

This subclass does not offer high HP (Health Points) but gets Super Armor ability from its’ skills. As this subclass is not that agile, armor makes up for it, and close combat becomes easier. So, the defense of this subclass is great, but they are not tanky characters.

Like other characters in Lost Ark, you don’t have to worry about mana to use your skills. This can sound non-realistic in games like Lost Ark, where mana is a must for skills. But it is true. The skills of the Scrapper subclass rely on two kinds of energies.

One is yellow energy, and another is green energy which is called Chi in Lost Ark. The working of these energies and skills will be discussed below in the Identity Skills section.

So, you may ask, is it good for PvP or PvE? The great thing about this subclass is that you can easily play any content. You have Super Armor from your skills to fight a single opponent in PvP or hordes of enemies in PvE.

You have AoE skills to defeat many monsters at once in PvE. Also, you have skills that can knock down enemies (also called Staggering in Lost Ark) and great damage to defeat your opponent in PvP or a boss fight in PvE.

So, this subclass is one of the most versatile subclasses in Lost Ark. It is also beginner-friendly as you don’t have to worry about mana constantly, and all skills are straightforward.

Pros and Cons of Scrapper Subclass

As discussed, this subclass comes with very few weaknesses or cons. So, let’s summarize the pros and cons of this subclass.

Pros: Have AoE abilities with Staggering Ability

Super Armor Ability

Decent Damage for Boss Fights, PvE, and PvP

Beginner Friendly

No need to worry about Mana Cons: Agility is low

Balancing between yellow and green energies can be difficult

Now you know the strengths and weaknesses of the Scrapper Subclass. So, you can decide to go for this subclass or not.

Skills of Scrapper

If you see in the skill tree you will see 20 Skills for your character. Among these 20 skills, 18 are normal skills that you have to unlock each time you level up. And, two are Awakening/Ultimate Skills that will unlock at end-game or Level 50.

But you cannot use all these skills. You can only equip 8 normal skills and one Ultimate Skill. Finding the right skills for PvE and PvP content is crucial for any character to be useful.

In addition to these two kinds of skills, there is another skill called Identity Skill. Identity skills do not always have new kinds of skills. Like, Sorceress has two different skills available as identity skills which have their own mana or gauge meter.

Sometimes they are just means of increasing your skills stat. In the Scrapper case identity skills are related to normal skills and are crucial for their casting or usage.

Every skill available to Scrapper is listed below.

Normal Skills

Here is the list of normal skills for Sorceress.

Level Skill Name Cooldown (seconds) Skill Type 10 Charging Blow 5 Stamina 10 Crushing Smite 8 Stamina 10 Dragon Advent 16 Stamina 10 Fierce Tiger Strike 8 Stamina 10 Judgment 6 Shock 10 Roundup Sweep 8 Shock 12 Instant Hit 20 Stamina 14 Death Rattle 24 Shock 16 Earthquake Chain 16 Stamina 18 Critical Blow 20 Shock 20 Battering Fists 16 Stamina 20 Chain Destruction Fist 30 Shock 24 Continuous Push 24 Stamina 28 True Rising Fist 24 Shock 32 Iron Cannon Blow 16 Stamina 36 Shredding Strike 24 Shock 40 Chain of Resonance 15 Stamina 50 Supernova 30 Shock

Awakening Skills

These are the awakening skills for this subclass.

Level Skill Name Cooldown (seconds) 50 Undefeated Dragon King 300 50 Blast of Ruination 300

Identity Skills

In the Normal Skills section, all skills are divided into two types, i.e., Stamina and Shock. As mentioned earlier, you have to manage yellow and green energies to use your skills which can be quite hard.

The yellow energy bar is on the left and the green energy bar is on the right. The yellow energy will decrease if you use Stamina Skills. But in turn, increases Shock Energy. The same is for green energy. If you use Shock Skills, green energy decreases, and yellow energy increases.

So, you have to carefully use which skills to use to manage both the energies. The engravings for this subclass are for these energies management.

Engravings for Scrapper

Engravings are a set of stats for your character in Lost Ark. They are not a special ability for your character. But they can enhance your character stats like Damage, HP, Critical Damage, etc.

When you level up these engravings, they can buff your character and increase your character power. There are mainly two kinds of Engravings, i.e., Combat and Class. Here we will focus on Class Engraving as which class engraving you will choose will have a great impact on your character.

If you are not familiar with Engraving mechanics, please check our article on Engravings in Lost Ark. Every advanced class has two distinct class engravings. For Scrapper, these are the Engravings to choose from:

Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu Shock Training

Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu Playstyle

This playstyle prioritizes fast attacks rather than high damage attacks. This playstyle focuses on Stamina Skills and Yellow Energy. This playstyle increases the recovery of Yellow Energy and increases the damage of Stamina Skills.

Using this class engraving decreases the damage of Shock Skills too. But you don’t need to rely on Shock Skills for Yellow Energy as the recovery rate this class engraving provides is huge. So, you can just keep using all the skills every time they are available.

So, this is very straightforward, and don’t need any kind of resource management for your skills. This playstyle requires a 70/30 ratio of Critical Damage and Swiftness. Now let’s look at the skills for PvE and PvP for this build and engravings.

Recommended Skills for PvE

These are the required skills for PvE in this Playstyle.

Charging Blow Dragon Advent Instant Hit Roundup Sweep Fierce Tiger Strike Continuous Push Battering Fists Iron Cannon Blow Undefeated Dragon King

Recommended Skills for PvP

These are the required skills for PvE in this Playstyle.

Charging Blow Dragon Advent Instant Hit Roundup Sweep Fierce Tiger Strike Death Rattle Chain Destruction Fist True Rising Fist Blast of Ruination

Recommended Engravings

These are the Engravings you need to get.

Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu Grudge Keen Blunt Adrenaline Ambush Master

Shock Training Playstyle

As opposed to Taijutsu Playstyle, this playstyle is a bit difficult. The Shock Training engraving grants you extra Shock Skill damage and green energy recovery. But not like in Taijutsu engraving for Yellow Energy.

You need to use Stamina Skills to replenish Green Energy for Shock Skills. You need to manage both energies to use both skills. But the damage output in this playstyle is higher than in the Taijutsu playstyle.

You need to have a ratio of 70/30 for Specialization and Critical Damage in this playstyle. Now let’s discuss the recommended skills and engravings for this playstyle.

Recommended Skills for PvE

These are the eight skills you need to equip for PvE.

Charging Blow Crushing Smite Chain Destruction Fist Death Rattle Supernova Roundup Sweep Fierce Tiger Strike True Rising Fist Undefeated Dragon King

Recommended Skills for PvP

The skills for PvP of this playstyle are the same as the skills of Taijutsu Playstyle. You don’t need to change anything.

Recommended Engravings

These are the Engraving you should get for this Playstyle:

Shock Training Grudge Ambush Master Cursed Doll Adrenaline

For new users, the Taijutsu Playstyle is very easy but you have to compromise in damage. Overall, the Scrapper subclass is decent in many areas. You can play both PvE and PvP content with ease.

It is all up to you now. If you want to play Scrapper subclass, we recommend you if you love close combats and are new to MMO.