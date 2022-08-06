How To Take Screenshot on Android TV?

Android phones have made the process of taking screenshots relatively easy. But, to your surprise, you can also take screenshots on Android TV. It means you can screenshot your favorite TV shows or character in the actual image quality.

Through TV’s remote, you can take a screenshot of the screen within a minute. Likely, you can also use the in-built screenshot feature to capture the screen’s image.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the several methods to take screenshots on the Android TV.

How to Take Screenshots on Android TV

To take a screenshot on Android TV, you can use the TV remote by trying the combination of Power and Volume down buttons. Likely, you can also use the TV’s power menu and access the screenshot feature.

Another option would be to use the official app of TV. You can also enable USB debugging and use third-party apps to capture the TV screen.

You will find a detailed guide to the methods below:

Using TV Remote

Pressing two keys on your Android TV remote can help you capture the screen on the TV.

On your TV remote, collectively press the Power and Volume Down buttons.

Hold the buttons for a few seconds until you see the capture animation.

Using the TV’s Default Screenshot Option

You can also take screenshots on TV through the in-built screenshot option. To access it, you need to follow the steps below:

First, press the Home button for five seconds on your TV remote. Next, you will see a new menu on the TV screen. Navigate to the right side of the screen and choose the Screenshot option. Next, press the Home button on the remote. Now, choose Save to Photos to save the screenshot. Finally, select the Save and Share option to share the screenshot with other devices.

Using TV’s Official App

Various Android TVs often develop an application that allows users to control and modify TV settings. You need to use the app on another device, such as a mobile or tablet. The app also comes with the option to capture screenshots.

Open the application Tap Screenshot. It will capture the TV’s screen, and the screenshot will be saved on the device where you use the TV app.

Using Third-party Apps

Another method to screenshot on Android TV would be to use third-party apps. To do so, first, you need to provide the necessary permission on your TV.

Here’s what you need to do:

Open the TV’s Settings menu. Then, choose Device Preferences. You may need to select the Additional Settings option based on your Android TV model to access the Device Preferences.

Next, select the About option from the list. Keep clicking the select button on the remote once you select the Build option. Keep on doing this until you see the Developer mode activation message on the screen. After this, from the Device Preferences section, choose Developer options. Toggle on the button next to USB debugging. If you see the Wireless Debugging option, switch it on as well.



Once you allow the USB debugging option, you can install the third-party app and use it to take screenshots on Android TV. Some popular third-party apps are CetusPlay, Button Mapper.

How to Screenshot on Android TV Without Remote?

If you cannot take screenshots with your TV remote, a few ways can help. To be specific, you can try the following two ways to take screenshots on Android TV without a remote:

Look for the USB port on the TV, plug in a wired or a wireless keyboard, and press the Print Screen button on it.

You can also rely on Android TV apps if the TV does not have a USB port.

How to Transfer Screenshots From My Android TV to Other Device?

In order to transfer the screenshots from your Android TV to other devices, you need to download and install a file explorer on your TV. Below is the method you can try on the ES File Explorer app to transfer your screenshots of Android TV to other devices.

Launch ES File Explorer and select Network. Then choose the Cloud Drive option. You can add any cloud storage you prefer. Next, select Home from the left panel. Then, choose the Pictures folder and select the Screenshots folder.

You will see the screenshots here. Select the files you want to transfer. Select the three dots from the bottom of the screen and then click on the Copy to or Move to option as per your preference. You will see a new window. Select the Back arrow. After that, choose the cloud storage folder you want to copy or move the screenshots. Give it some time to finish the transfer process. Now, you can access the screenshot through the cloud storage on other devices.

Related Questions

Where Are Screenshots Saved on Android TV?

If you are not aware of the location of screenshots on your Android TV, you can follow the steps below:

First, download a File explorer on the TV. Then, go to the Home section of the file explorer. Next, choose Pictures. Now, select the Screenshots folder. You will see the screen images you captured on your TV.

Can I Screenshot Netflix on Android TV?

The answer is a simple no. Due to Netflix’s DRM (Digital Rights Management), it does not allow users to screenshot its contents. It is to protect content from piracy.