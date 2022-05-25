How to Fix Search Bar Not Working in Windows 11 

Isn’t it frustrating when the search bar isn’t working, and you have to manually navigate to a file or an app inside your PC? To make the matter even worse, the search bar itself is sometimes missing from the taskbar.

A simple restart can help get rid of the issue. However, you can require additional fixes according to the nature of your problem.

So, without further delay, let’s get right into the article to learn why your search is not working and several ways to fix it.

Why Is Your Search Bar Not Working?

There are various reasons why your search bar is not working. Here are the most common and possible ones.

Windows Search service stopped

Windows Search bar not enabled

Problematic updates

Taskbar not working

Fix Search Bar Not Working in Windows 11

Since there isn’t a single reason behind your issue, you can require multiple fixes.

Therefore, from a simple fix like using the troubleshooter to a complex one like rebuilding the index, we have mentioned several fixes. So, let’s get right into the article to learn more in detail about the fixes.

Enable the Windows Search Bar in the Settings App

If you don’t see the Search Bar anywhere on your taskbar, it is probably disabled in the Settings app. To enable the search bar,

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. On the left sidebar, click Personalization. Now, from the right pane, choose the Taskbar option. Under the Taskbar items, toggle on the Search option to enable it.

Rebuild the Search Index

Sometimes the search index can get corrupted, leading to these issues in the search bar. Hence, you can rebuild it to get rid of the issue. Here’s how you can do it.

Open the Settings app. From the left-sidebar, click on the Privacy & Security option. Now, under the Windows permissions section, click the Searching Windows option. Then, scroll downwards and click the “Advanced indexing options” under the “Related settings” section. On the Indexing Options window, click on the “Advanced” button. Finally, under the Index Settings tab and Troubleshooting section, click on the “Rebuild” button.

The process can take quite some time so wait until it finishes and see if your problem has been fixed.

Run the Search Troubleshooter

Windows 11 has an in-built troubleshooter for resolving issues related to search and indexing. You can run it to resolve the problems with the search bar. To run the troubleshooter,

Open the Settings app. On the right pane, click on the Troubleshoot option. Next, click on the Other troubleshooters. Then, under the Other section, click on Run next to the Search and Indexing option. When prompted with the Search and Indexing window, click the checkbox according to the nature of your problem, or you could just check all the checkboxes for safety and click on Next. Follow the on-screen instructions and apply all the fixes as suggested. Finally, check if the search bar is working now.

Start the Windows Search Service

Sometimes, the Windows Search is stopped in the Windows Services. So, you can start it to fix the search bar issue. Here’s how you can do it.

Press the Windows + R key, type the command services.msc , and press the Enter key. Scroll downwards, and you can find a service called Windows Search. Now, double-click to open it. Then, change the Startup type to Automatic, and click on the Start button. Furthermore, you can also select the Restart option after right-clicking the Windows Search service. Then, click Apply and OK and check if the search bar is working.

Restart the Search Processes

The SearchIndexer.exe and SearchHost.exe are the programs responsible for the searching and indexing. Restarting these processes should resolve your issue.

However, you only need to end the processes. Opening the search bar will automatically start them again. Here’s how you can end the processes.

Press the Ctrl + Shift + Esc key to open the Task Manager. Under the Details tab, right-click on SearchHost.exe and select the End task option. Upon the prompt, click on End process. Now, repeat steps 2 and 3 for SearchIndexer.exe which is just above SearchIndexer.exe in the Task Manager.

Uninstall Recent Windows Updates

When upgrading from Windows 10 to 11, you can face issues in the search bar due to a problematic update. Thus, you can uninstall the most recent update to fix your problem. To remove/uninstall the recent update in Windows 11,

Open the Settings app. On the left sidebar, click on the Windows Update. Now, select the Update history under the More options section. Next, under the Related settings, click on Uninstall updates. Then, select the most recent update and click on Uninstall. Finally, click on Yes to confirm and restart your PC.

Note: If you didn’t face this error after updating or upgrading, we recommend always keeping the system fully updated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Using the Search Bar Takes Too Long. How Do I Fix It?

Your search is taking a long time because you have indexed only a small portion of the PC. To fix it, you need to enable the Enhanced option in your PC Settings. It indexes your entire system which gives your faster search results. Here’s how you do it.

Open the Settings app. Then, navigate to Privacy & security > Searching Windows. Then, select the Enhanced option on the right pane under the Find my files dropdown.

How Can I Hide Search Bar to save Taskbar Space?

You can choose to hide the search bar from the Settings app. Here’s how you can do it.