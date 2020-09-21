The new season of Call of Duty: Mobile has launched. The game’s new season comes with a lot of new rewards. In a recent announcement, Activision revealed the Season 10 of Call of Duty: Mobile. This season is titled “The Hunt.”

There is a signature event in this season called “The Hunt for Makarov.” Here, the players are supposed to join the game in the search for Makarov. Vladimir Makarov was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The character was the primary antagonist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Let’s talk about the key additions in Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 10: The Hunt

Various UI updates, weapon balance, and gameplay optimizations

New Seasonal Challenges

Two New Maps – Terminal (MP), Pine (Gunfight)

New Battle Royale Class – Hacker

New Perk – High Alert

New Functional Weapon – Echo Shotgun

New Operator Skill – Equalizer

Two New Modes – Headquarters, Hardcore

Season 10: The Hunt Battle Pass – New characters, weapons, items, and more

Marquee Event – Hunt for Makarov

New merchandise now available in the store

In the new season, players need to explore areas to find Makarov. The areas are listed in COD Mobile’s feature event tab. And to get access to the areas, one needs to gather Exploration Points. To earn the points, players can play any multiplayer or battle royale matches.

There are 12 different stages listed for this event. And players get a custom in-game reward for every stage that they unlock. For this season, the rewards include weapons, equipment skins, calling cards, and more.

After completing all the stages, you can collect Makarov’s photo in Battle Royale mode. The photo can be traded for the First Horseman Frame.

Here is the full list of Season 10’s event rewards:

SMRS Forest Felt skin

S36 Iridescent skin

Backpack one Iridescent skin

Striker Forest Felt Skin

Frag Grenade Forest Felt skin

Knife Iridescent skin

Ninja Forest Felt skin

Beastly Pursuit calling card

Man-O-War Iridescent skin

BK57 Forest Felt skin

M4 Feral Stalker skin

Makarov’s First Horseman Frame

Call of Duty updated a blog post with guidelines for the Hunt event. Here are some key tips that they shared.

Top 5 Tips for the Hunt for Makarov

Stack ‘Em Up: You earn Explore Points for every match played. Check the Events page at the start of every play session. This will let you learn how to complete other challenges while hunting Makarov. The more points you earn, the more benefits you get.

You earn Explore Points for every match played. Check the Events page at the start of every play session. This will let you learn how to complete other challenges while hunting Makarov. The more points you earn, the more benefits you get. Terminal 24/7: In the last season, Makarov was last spotted at the airport. The battles after that got even more intense. Here is where you can access the new Terminal 24/7 playlist. This Multiplayer map allows you to earn Explore Points for every completed match.

In the last season, Makarov was last spotted at the airport. The battles after that got even more intense. Here is where you can access the new Terminal 24/7 playlist. This Multiplayer map allows you to earn Explore Points for every completed match. Get High Alert: There are all kinds of threats hidden in the jungle. The new High Alert perk will help detect those annoying flankers and hidden snipers. You need to complete the new Vigilance Seasonal Challenge to unlock High Alert.

There are all kinds of threats hidden in the jungle. The new High Alert perk will help detect those annoying flankers and hidden snipers. You need to complete the new Vigilance Seasonal Challenge to unlock High Alert. Explore Isolated in Battle Royale: There are four new Battle Royale areas: Outpost, Dormitory, Radar Base, and Campground. Exploring these areas will earn you Explore Points. And the training will prepare you for later this season. The new Hacker class becomes earnable at the end of the season.

There are four new Battle Royale areas: Outpost, Dormitory, Radar Base, and Campground. Exploring these areas will earn you Explore Points. And the training will prepare you for later this season. The new Hacker class becomes earnable at the end of the season. Read the Comic: The in-game comic will help you understand the pieces of the story better. This will help you gather ideas you need to know to track Makarov. You can access the Comic in the Battle Pass menu to see when each new chapter becomes available.

The Call of Duty: Mobile Hunt event is scheduled to end on October 1. Make sure to grab all the rewards and earn as many points as you can!