Thanks to Instagram Stories, you can see what’s happening in someone’s life including your crush or some stranger you’ve just met. But, you must have wished to stay lowkey while stalking, right?

By default, Instagram privacy settings make it impossible for us to see stories without the users knowing. Once you’ve seen it, your username will immediately be in the user’s viewer list. So, is it even possible to watch secretly?

I have been through that situation. So, I have finally found ways after experimenting with different tips and tricks myself. Let’s Learn how to secretly view Instagram stories from this article.

How to Secretly View Instagram Stories

Like I said earlier, there are various tricks to secretly watch Instagram stories. You can follow any method at your convenience and in any order you prefer.

Swipe Story Backward

Swiping Backwards to secretly view stories is the riskiest yet the most convenient method if done right. Check out the given steps to learn how to do it.

Go to your Instagram Find Stories on top of the home tab. Click on the DP of the Selected User and Quickly Swipe to View Another User’s Story. Now, Hold and Slowly Swipe Backward Without Releasing the Finger during the process.

You can see the intended user’s Story. Again, Swipe Forward to the other story, then only Release your fingers.

Note: It is extremely important to hold your fingers during the process. If you release it by mistake, you will appear in the user’s story viewer list.

Block/Unblock the User

If the swiping up trick didn’t work and you still think your username will appear on the viewer’s list, immediately block the user. This will remove your name from their list. You can block someone on Instagram in three ways, i.e., from the Instagram Settings, DM, or user profile.

However, from my experience, I believe blocking through their Instagram profile is the quickest way. Please follow the given steps.

On your Instagram account, navigate to the Search menu Type their Username on the search bar Tap on the Username. On the top-right of the User’s Profile, click on the three Dots to open the menu Below the Restrict, tap on the Block option

Two option appears on the Block Menu. Select your Preferred Option and again click on Block to confirm



Disable Your Instagram Account

The next way is to disable your account to remove your account and data from Instagram completely. By default, you can not deactivate your Instagram account from the app. However, you can do it from the Instagram browser. Follow the given steps below.

Go to the Browser on your phone and open Instagram. Log In to your account Tap on your Display Picture Tap on Profile and Select Edit Profile Please Scroll Down and tap on Temporarily Disable My Account

Select your Reason and type your Instagram Password Again, click on Temporarily Disable Account to confirm

Note: Disabling an account will not permanently delete your Instagram account. It will just hide your Profile. You can activate it again by logging in to your account like usual. But, after activating it, you must wait for a week to disable it again.

Create a New Private Profile

The best way to secretly view others’ Instagram profiles is by creating an anonymous profile. Make sure your new account is very private with a different name and lesser information. Although this method might take some time, they won’t know even if you appear on the viewer’s list. Find the steps to create a new profile below.

On your Instagram Login page, click on the Sign-Up button

Enter and select a Username Type your Password and click on the Next button Tap on the Complete Sign Up

Note: If the user’s account is private, you can view their story only if they accept your follow request. However, in the case of public accounts, there’s no such need.

Airplane Mode

If you think creating a new Instagram profile just to view the Instagram story is complex, use it in Airplane mode to avoid it. If you turn Airplane mode on and use Instagram, your activities will not update until and unless you turn it off. So, I have mentioned the easy steps to use it below.

Turn on Airplane Mode on your phone

Open Instagram and See the story of the preferred user Now, Close the app and remove it from your Home screen Turn off Airplane Mode again.

Use Third-Party Apps

You can use various third-party apps as well for secretly viewing the stories. For Instance, StoriesIG, InstaStories, etc. However, please note that I do not endorse such products. I have mentioned it for your information and reference.

How to View Instagram Stories of People May Know

You can simply watch stories from your Instagram Home Tab. However, if you are a beginner, I have also mentioned other simplest and quickest ways to view Instagram Stories.

Using Home Tab

You can view Instagram stories from the home menu. If you are a beginner, please follow the given steps to see all your friend’s stories.

Open Instagram and Log In to your account On top of the screen, next to your story, click on their Display Picture to see

Keep on Tapping continuously to all other stories

Note: You can only view the stories from your following list from the Home Tab. However, the Follower’s stories will not appear on the screen.

Using Search Bar

If you wish to see the Instagram story of the user you are not following, navigate to the Search Bar to view anyone’s story. Check out the steps below.

Log In to your Instagram account Navigate to Search next to your home button Enter the Username you wish to see

Tap on their Profile and click on the Display Picture (DP) to view the story

Although Instagram allows you to watch anyone’s story without following them, you must note that you can see it only on public accounts. If their account is private, the story is not visible.

Using Following List

It is tiring to search for the story of a particular person from the Home Tab. You can also see it from the following list in such a case. Find out the steps below.