How to See Everyone in Google Meet?

Google Meet allows you to communicate with up to 100 members in a single meeting. The number of participants can grow according to your subscription plan.

But, you cannot see every participant at once. Depending on your settings, you may be restricted to only six or nine members. Thankfully, there’s a simple way to change it. So, continue reading this article to learn how to do so.

How Do Google Meet Manage Participants?

When you access Google Meet for the first time, you will automatically have the default settings enabled. In this setting, the Automatic layout is turned on. However, you can change the layout as you wish.

By changing the layout settings, you can change how you view the video feed of the participants. Auto, tiled, sidebar, and spotlight layouts are available in Google Meet. The number of participants that you can view varies between these layouts.

How Do You View Participants in Google Meet?

For auto and tiled settings, you can set to see a minimum of six members at once. If you have more than six participants, the extra ones will not appear on your screen. Increasing the number of tiles can increase how many members you view. Follow the method mentioned below:

On PC and Mac

Open Google meets on your browser. Use Meet app on your desktop.

Join the meeting with a link or a meeting code. Click on the three-dot from the toolbar at the bottom of the screen and tap Change Layout.

On the pop-up window, go to the tiles or auto section. You can change the layout from this popup window.

By dragging the blue circle from left to right, you can increase the number of participants in the Google Meet. After adjusting to the preferred number of participants, click on the cross and continue.

The user interface and steps to view participants are similar in both the web and app versions. If you use either of these platforms, simply follow the steps mentioned above.

On Android

You can access Google Meet using the Meet app on Android and iOS. Tiles adjustment for participants on Google Meet is set on auto for the mobile app. The maximum number of participants in the mobile app is 8.

But, there’s an alternative to the mobile app on your phone. You can use the desktop format in your browser to do so. Follow the method mentioned below to do so.

Open the Chrome browser on your phone. Click on the three dots from the top of the page. Click on Desktop Site.

Type in meet.google.com

Then, join the meeting with a link or a meeting code.

Click on the three-dot from the toolbar at the bottom of the screen and tap Change Layout.

On the pop-up window, go to the tiles or auto section.

By dragging the Blue Circle/Dot on the Slider bar from left to right, you can increase the number of participants in the Google Meet. After adjusting to the preferred number of participants, click on the cross and continue.

Note: This function is not available on iOS devices. You get redirected to your Meet app when you open the desktop site.

When changing from six to forty-nine, the tiles start to split, as mentioned previously. When the number of tiles exceeds 7 X 7, you won’t be able to see the extra participants. But there are ways to bypass this limitation as well.

How to See 49+ Participant on Google Meet?

Google allows you to see a maximum of 49 members during Google Meets. However, you can use browser extensions to see more members. With a compatible extension, all the member participants appear in a grid format. These tiles are smaller than normal.

Follow the steps mentioned below to use an extension to see all members on Google meet.

Open your preferred browser. Locate extensions on your browser. They can be found at the top right corner of the browser page. If not available, click on the three dots/lines and click on extensions. Search for Google Meet Grid View. Choose one that you prefer and install it on your browser. Then, open Google meet. The extension icon would appear on the top right corner of your screen. Click on it and locate the Grid View icon. It is represented by a 3X3 square grid.

Click on the Grid View icon. This enables you to view all the members present in the meeting.

Google regularly updates Google Meet. Due to this, the extension you use may not work. If you find an extension that has been recently updated, it can work on your device. Also, you need to be careful while installing the extension. So, avoid any suspicious extensions that might cause harm to your device.

How Do Layout Settings Affect Members You See in Google Meet?

You can only view one extra user with the spotlight layout. This increases to four extra users for the sidebar layout. It’s not a good idea to use these if you want to see more than four members at once.

For up to 49 members, the auto and tiled settings are the best. It manages the layout to match the number of participants in the meeting. But, you need to manually change the Maximum tiles to display from 6 to 49 (or any other number in between).

Depending on the number of meeting participants, the video feed splits into the corresponding number of tiles. This continues until the number of participants reaches 49.

Can I See Everyone in Google Meet Without Logging in?

You do not need a Google account if you have a link or code to a Google Meet meeting. When you log in with the code, the host of the meeting needs to allow you into the meeting. After you join the meeting, you can see everything that a user with a Google account can. You can see all the meeting members (Under 49) by changing the number of tiles from the layout.