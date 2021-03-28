In a world full of “Online”s and “Playing Minecraft”s, be a Custom Status.

You could always choose to have the pre-set statuses on Discord. But the communication giant has launched the customize option for all users for a reason. It’s interesting, personal, and all things fun. So if you’ve missed out on all this goodness so far, fear not.

Follow this article to find out how to put a custom status on Desktop, Android, or iOs. Not just that, also find some uber-cool and trendy status ideas that will cover you for quite some time.

What is a Discord status and what are the Active statuses?

Before we move on, let’s brush up real-quick on what these features are.

Discord status, like on other networking platforms, is a way to share your information with other people on your server/friend’s list. Though you have the option of keeping it permanent as well, most users update it frequently.

Originally, statuses were used to update everyone on what you were up to. Therefore, even Discord has a set of pre-made ones that you can choose from. The four choices are:

Online:

This option lets everyone know that you are on the app, and available for messaging. A green dot will appear next to your username when you select this status. Idle:

If you are on-and-off from Discord, this status is for you. This will let people know that if you have not responded to them immediately, you might be away from the app/device for a while. Do Not Disturb:

This option will also turn off Desktop notifications for you. You can receive messages but not their alerts. This will tell people that you are busy with something else, but you will be back soon! Invisible:

This superpower feature is something we all need IRL. Meanwhile, we can enjoy it on Discord. You can play games, talk to selected people, or go through memes all you want. Others will have no idea about it. To everyone else, you will appear offline.

In all honesty, these features are pretty cool as well, but a custom status lets you take it up a notch. Whether you want to update your profile with Twitch handles and Streamer IDs, let others know what your busy mind is up to, or just add something fun- here’s how you do it!

How to Add/Change a Discord Custom Status From Your Mac / PC

Log in to the Discord app from your Desktop. Click on your avatar. You will find it in the bottom-left corner of the main screen in the app. From the pop-up, you can also choose your activity status between Online, Idle, Do Not Disturb, and Invisible. From the bottom of the list, select Set a custom status. Type in the full text that you want to update as your status. You can also add an emoji! Click on the emote icon next to the text box and choose from an impressive variety. It will appear before your status or on its own. You can also set the option to clear the status in a day, 1 hour, 4 hours, 30 minutes, or have it indefinitely. Once you have selected, click “Save” to update your status.

How to Add/Change a Discord Custom Status From Your iPhone/Android/iPad

Here is how you can change your Discord status from your mobile device:

Log in to the Discord app from your Desktop. Click on your avatar. You will find it in the bottom-right corner of the main screen in the app. Select Set Status from the page. Here, you can also choose your activity status between Online, Idle, Do Not Disturb, and Invisible. Tap on Select a Custom Status from the bottom of the list. Type in the full text that you want to update as your status. You can also add an emoji! Click on the emote icon next to the text box and choose from an impressive variety. It will appear before your status or on its own. You can also set the option to clear the status in a day, 1 hour, 4 hours, 30 minutes, or have it indefinitely. Once you have selected, click “Save” from the top-right of the page to update your status.

Some Information about Discord Custom Status

You need to be online for others to see your status. If you are offline or are in Invisible mode, it won’t appear on others’ profiles. Custom status has a character limit of around 120 characters, which is generally a line or two. This does not include the emoji on the side.

Best Discord Status Ideas for 2021

Sometimes, a creative block makes us run out of good ideas. Fret not, feel free to get inspired (or copy) from our list.

Sharing your information

An ongoing trend that is likely to stay on Discord for a while is sharing your information. You can update Discord status with Twitch handles, Gamer IDs, social media usernames, Youtube IDs, and much more!

Funny

A good laugh hasn’t ever hurt anyone. Be a Pun-expert, or pull out a wickedly funny piece to amuse your audience.

Facts!

Never make the same mistake twice, there are so many new ones to make.

You’re sure to get “SAME” replies on this one!

Life is beautiful… from Friday to Monday.

This is as Discord appropriate as it gets!

I Have A Dreams That One Day My Mom Will Understand That Online Games Can Not Be Paused.

Just in case they don’t take a hint from your active status.

Player mode on. Will reply after I run out of lives!

Riddles

Want to reveal your smart side? Use these riddles. These statuses also make for a great conversation starter!

Why didn’t Adam and Eve have a date?

– They had Apples, not dates!

How many seconds are there in January?

– January 2nd, and no more!

What can you not keep until you give it?

– Your word

What is deaf, dumb, and blind but always tells the truth?

-A mirror!

What clothes does a house wear?

Ad-dress!

Quotes

Use the good-old trick of quotes, but make them classy!

“You were almost a Jill sandwich!”

A classic quote from the all-time favorite Resident Evil.

You can’t break a man the way you break a dog or a horse. The harder you beat a man, the taller he stands.

Far Cry lovers will dote on this!

Grass grows, birds fly, the sun shines, and brother, I hurt people. Team Fortress 2

Not literally, of course.

I don’t need to get a life, I am a gamer, I have lots of lives.

Talk about a comeback!

Battles come and go, I am eternal.

– From the League of Legends

We hoped this helped you! Which status did you found the most interesting? Let us know. Don’t forget to share your friends’ reactions to it as well. And if you have any suggestions for some more statuses, we’re all ears.

Stay put for more!