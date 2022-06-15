It’s all well and good until you work with a single printer in Windows 10/11, as it’s the only option for the default printer.

However, it can be tedious and even annoying when you are working with multiple printers and need to switch among them each time you want to print. To solve this issue, you can set one of your preferred printers as the default one.

Luckily, there are various methods to set the default printer for Windows 10 and 11. Also, it takes only a couple of minutes.

How to Find Out Which Printer Is Set as Default on My System?

If you want to know which printer is selected as the default on your system, you can use Powershell which comes pre-installed in both Windows 10 and 11. To view the default printer,

Press Windows + R and type the command powershell. Then, press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open powershell as administrator. Now, enter the following command below and press Enter.

Get-CimInstance -ClassName CIM_Printer | WHERE {$_.Default -eq $True} | Format-Table

Under the Name field, you can view your default printer.

How to Set Default Printer in Windows 10 and 11

You can set the default printer in Windows 10 and 11 using the Settings app, control panel, and even the command prompt/powershell.

In this article, we discuss how to set the default printer and what you can do when Windows doesn’t let you set one.

Via the Settings App

You can easily set a default printer in Windows 10 and 11 using the Settings app. There’s only a slight difference while navigating the Settings app on both systems.

On Windows 10

Press Windows + I key to open the Settings app. Navigate to Devices > Printers & scanners. On the right pane, uncheck the Let Windows manage my default printer option. Then, click on the printer you want to set as default and select the Manage option. Under the Manage your device section, click on the Set as default button.

On Windows 11

Press the Windows + I key to open the Settings app. From the left sidebar, click on the Bluetooth & devices option. On the right panel, click on Printers & scanners. Now, under the Printer preferences section, toggle off the Let Windows manage my default printer option. Then, select the preferred printer and click on Set as default.

Using the Control Panel

As the name suggests, the control panel controls various system settings. So, you can set your printer as default from there. Here’s how you can do it.

Press the Windows + R and type the command control to open the Control Panel. Then, go to Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Expand the Printers dropdown to view the list of all the available printers. Right-click on the preferred printer and choose the Set as default printer option.

From the Command Prompt

The command prompt works more or less the same in Windows 10 and 11. Here’s how you can use it to set a default printer.

Press the Windows + R key and type cmd to open the Command Prompt. Enter the following command

rundll32 printui.dll,PrintUIEntry /y /q /n “Microsoft XPS Document Writer”

Here, replace Microsoft XPS Document Writer with the printer name you want to set as default.

How to Set a Printer as Default on Mac?

If you are using a Mac, follow the steps below to set a printer as default.

Click the Apple icon on the top left corner of the window. Navigate to System Preferences > Printers & Scanners. Next to the Default printer field, select your preferred printer.



Why Does My Default Printer Keep on Changing?

If you have allowed Windows to manage your printers, then your default printer is changed based on which printer you used the last time. You can disable it in the Settings app. Here’s how you can do it.

Press the Windows + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Devices > Printers & scanners Click to uncheck the Let Windows manage my default printer checkbox.

On the other hand, sometimes Windows doesn’t allow you to set a default printer. Furthermore, it can display an error message. You can fix it using the registry editor with the following steps.