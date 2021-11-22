Did you know that you can change your Chrome homepage to any website? You can now save your time searching for your most-visited page with a single click on the homepage button.

How to Set Homepage in Google Chrome on PC?

Here are some easy steps to change your homepage:

Open your browser. Click on the three dots on the right side of your profile picture. From the drop-down menu, go to Settings.

You’ll be directed to the Settings page where you can view additional options. Click on Appearance. On the Right side, slide the toggle to turn on the Show home button. An option, New Tab page will pop up. Below it, you can insert the URL of the website of your choice and then press enter on your keyboard. Now, you can click on the Home button on your Chrome browser and easily access your favorite website.

How to Set Homepage Google Chrome on Android?

You can only change your Chrome homepage from an Android phone or a tablet and not on an iPhone or an iPad.

Here’s how you can change the homepage on your Android device.

Open your Chrome app. Open a new tab and tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings from the menu. Select Homepage and turn it on. Insert the URL of your favorite website.

How to Change Chrome Homepage Back to Default?

If you no longer wish to see your Home button or your favorite website linked to your home button, you can easily reset it.

Go to Settings from the three dots on your browser. Click on Appearance. Now, if you want to remove the Home button, you can turn off the toggle. If you want to change it to default, select the circle on the New Tab page option.

Now, you can open a new tab and go to Home to check. You’ll be redirected to your default Chrome homepage.

Why Is My Chrome Homepage Different on Its Own?

If you notice a different homepage and it was not you who changed it, it may be due to potential malware in your computer. You can try using Antivirus software or resetting your homepage settings.

Resetting Homepage Settings

Google Chrome Homepage Alternative

If you don’t want to go through the process of changing your homepage and want a faster way to access your desired website, opt for Shortcuts. These are easy options that are always on your Chrome startup page by default.

You can add a shortcut to multiple most-visited websites. If you are using an extension, you may be able to change the icons as well.

Open a new tab on your browser. Tap on the Add Shortcut. Now, insert the URL of a website and a name of your choice. For e.g., if it’s a work-related website, you can add “My Workspace.” Have fun with it!

Now, your shortcut is always ready!

How to Change Startup Page on Google Chrome

A startup page is different from a homepage. While a homepage is a button on the Chrome browser, a startup page is the first page you see when you launch Chrome. For e.g., by default, we can see the Google search box as the startup page when opening the browser. You can change and customize this page to anything you like.

So, if you want to access your desired website even faster, you can make it your startup page on Google Chrome. Here are some easy steps:

Go to Settings > On Startup.

Click on Open a specific page or set of pages. Click on Add a new page. Enter the URL of any website you prefer as a startup page.

Now, your Chrome is all ready. Also, If you have any issue related to chrome slowing down, we have you covered.