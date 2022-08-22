What is the Share Focus Status on the iPhone? How to Turn It on

With the introduction of a new feature called Share focus status, Apple users can now find out who has silenced their iPhones. With this feature turned on, it makes the other person aware of your status and displays a message, “This Person has notifications silenced” on their phone.

This feature works like a charm as it helps you stay focused while driving or working and makes people aware that you can’t respond to their texts or calls immediately. However, this feature is limited to iMessage as of now.

In this article, we will find out ways to turn on this feature.

What is Share Focus Status?

Sharing Focus Status is very useful to let other people know you are busy doing something. You must go to your default focus mode options to make your Share Focus status functional. You can choose the default focus option such as Do Not Disturb (DND), Personal, etc., as per your choice.

For example, here, we have selected the Do Not Disturb Mode. When you turn on DND, all your calls or notifications are silent by default. Now, when you turn on the Share Focus Status on DND, it lets the other Apple users notified that you have turned on the DND only if they text or call you.

However, users have an option called “Notify Anyway,” which means they can notify you forcibly only if it’s urgent.

Things to Remember

Now that you know what share focus status is, you need to understand a few key things before using this feature.

You must Sign in with an Apple ID.

You must enable Two Factor Authentication.

You must have iOS/iPadOS 15 or higher to use this feature.

It only works within Apple Devices, meaning Android users can’t see that you have enabled focus mode.

How to Turn on Share Focus Status on iPhone?

Here’s how you can turn on the Share Focus Status on Focus Mode

Open Settings. Go to Focus. Choose one of the settings under the Focus (Do Not Disturb, Work or Personal).

Now Go to Focus Status. Toggle on the Share Focus Status.

Once you turn on DND, users can now see you have turned on the Focus mode. Toggle on the Share Across Devices. (When you turn on this feature, each Focus is available on all the devices signed in with your Apple ID)



How to Create a Custom Focus?

As mentioned above, you can use default focus modes like DND, Personal, etc. But, you can also create your custom focus to customize the settings per your needs. For example, if I don’t want to use DND, I can make my custom focus to enable/disable the feature and take more control of focus mode.

Open Settings. Go to Focus. Click on the + icon at the top right corner to create a custom focus status.

Tap on Custom or select any focus to get started. If you select Custom, you are required to Name your Focus. Once you name it, choose a color and select the emoji to define the name of focus mode. Tap on Next. Pick who you want to receive notifications from while this Focus is on. To do that, tap on Add Person. Once you select the person. Hit Done. Also, you allow the incoming calls from your Favorites or None. Then, Click on Allow. Or, you can Allow None.

You can use the same steps as you have done to allow people for the Apps also. You can also enable Time Sensitive, which means the other apps can send time-sensitive notifications like the calendar or delivery alerts. Once you complete all the procedures, Your Focus is Ready, and tap on Done to get started. Furthermore, make sure to enable Share Focus Status to let people know that you have your notifications silenced.



Modify Your Focus Mode

While going through the focus mode, you might have noticed the different options like Home and Lock Screen. So, you can also use these features to choose a specific app to display on your home and lock screen while this feature is enabled.

Open Settings. Tap on Focus. Select any of the Focus Mode you want to modify. Now, Tap on Home Screen.

You can toggle on the Hide Notification Badges (to hide notifications from your home screen) and Custom Pages (to pick a specific home screen when the focus mode is on). Once you enable the focus mode on the home screen. Now, you can go to the Lock screen. And tap on it.

You can toggle on the Dim Lock Screen (to make your screen blackout while the screen is locked) and Show on Lock Screen to see the silence notifications while the screen is locked.



Shortcut Way to Enable Focus Mode

You can access all your default or custom focus modes from the control center. Here’s how to enable it.

Open the Control center by swiping down from the top. Tap on Focus. Select any of your Focus Mode.

To edit your Focus, tap on the three dots to change the settings.

Delete Custom Focus Mode

If you want to delete the Custom made focus mode. You can easily do that too. Here’s how you can delete it.