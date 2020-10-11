Welcome to the digital world of the 9th Generation, where not only socializing and entertainment happen via social media, but financial operations can also take place through them. YouTube, being one of the most sought digital platforms, you can make a lot of money through various streams it offers. It earns money by airing ads, letting channels have members paying a fixed amount monthly or by YouTube Premium that contains distinct subject for YouTube Red with no ads for a subscription fee.

All of these money-making alternatives would make a whole lot of money for Google, who owns YouTube. However, besides these, Google has additional plans for this digital platform.

As we hear from Bloomberg’s report, Google’s CEO is willing to include a direct shopping feature on YouTube. This feature will let the viewers purchase the products presented in the video through YouTube directly. The Company has started asking a few content creators to track and tag the products they display in the video using YouTube. Instead of redirecting to Amazon or any other website selling the products, this feature will let YouTube feature them directly.

This is more like YouTube analyzing the incorporation of Shopify for selling items on YouTube itself. Well, if this becomes successful, YouTube will become a strong challenger in the e-commerce industry rather than just being an advertisement giant.

We have all heard of Google shopping, which is now a well-set arena for numerous shops and retailers. Likewise, YouTube shopping is rumored to be amalgamated with Google Shopping. YouTube has been taking 30% of payments from membership or super chat in the channels. Google, apparently, seems very concrete on its decision about integrating this feature in YouTube. However, the way of making money through this is yet to be known.

YouTube’s spokesperson asserted that the site is in the testing phase. It is examining the feature with the collaboration of some YouTubers. However, he declined to give away further specifics. So, are you ready to get the shopping experience directly from YouTube?