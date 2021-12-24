Shrine of Depths Locations in Liyue, Mondstadt and Inazuma

Shrine of Depths come in the form of concrete temples with luxurious chests awaiting inside in Genshin Impact. To unlock the entrance and claim the treasure within, you’ll need Shrines of Depths Keys.

With each shrine only accessible for one-time, players can go after all Shrines of Depths to boost up their Characters. So, let’s discuss all the Shrine of Depths locations, rewards, and how to unlock them.

What Are the Rewards in These Chests?

Shrine of Depths is a great means to ascend your favorite characters and weapons. Each shrine has rare artifacts and materials to help level up your characters. Given below are some of the rewards from these treasure troves.

Rewards: 40 Primogems 60 Adventure EXP 10 Sigils Assortment of 1-4 Star Weapons Assortment of 1-4 Star Artifacts

Locations of Shrines of Depth Around Mondstadt, Inazuma and Liyue

There are 10 Shrine of Depths located in each region in Tevyat. While some shrines stand immaculately out in the open, some are concealed in nooks and crannies. You will need a key to access each shrine respectively. So, where are these much sought-after shrines located? Follow our quick guide.

Mondstadt

The Red Circles are indications of the Shrine of Depths located in Mondstadt.

You can find Shrine of Depths in Mondstadt in the given directions:

Teleport to the Starfell Valley, Mondstadt and head towards the Starsnatch Cliff traveling towards the edge of the cliffs. You may face a Mitachurl along the way, a perfect indication for the shrine nearby. Teleport towards the closest waypoint to Anemo Hypostasis in Stormbearer’s Mountain. To the left of the Hypostasis, players can spot the second shrine. The third shrine can be found above the arena of Lupus Boreas, Domination of Wolves. You will simply have to teleport to the closest waypoint and locate the shrine above the pasture of the cave. Teleport to the nearest waypoint in Springvale and head north. You will find the shrine near a rock formation. Players can find the fifth shrine located in the Dadaupa Gorge. Navigate towards the cliff side. You can find the shrine situated atop the highest cliff. You can head towards the Dadaupa Gorge again in Galesong Hill and head east to find the nearest Shrine. Finally, head to the southwest of the Dadaupa Gorge Waypoint along the cliff to find the third shrine in the area. Teleport to the Windwall Highland Statue of the Seven to find the eighth shrine. From there head north to spot the Shrine of Depths. Teleport to the Dawn Winery and make your character walk towards the highlands to spot the Shrine of Depths. Teleport to the nearest waypoint to Brightcrown Canyon. Head towards the north of the cliff to spot the tenth shrine.

Liyue

Teleport to the waypoint nearest to Dragonspine. You can find the first Shrine of Depth located at the outskirts of The Entombed City. Find the second Shrine of Depths by teleporting to Wuhang Hill. The hydro slimes found nearby can indicate the presence of the shrine in this domain. Take the teleport point Mountain Cavern and head towards Northeast of the Clear Pool. You can find the third shrine located there. After seeking the shrine to the northeast of the Clear Pool, you can head towards the Southeast of the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern. This Shrine of Depth is a bit more tricky. Players need to navigate through multiple entrances before reaching their goal. Teleport to the Stone Gate of Liyue. You can easily spot the fifth shrine located towards the eastward direction. Teleport to the Statue of The Seven located in Nantianmen. From that point, you need to glide northeast towards a cliff to find the sixth Shrine of Depths. To find the seventh shrine located in Mt. Aocang, players need to navigate towards the teleport nearby Qingyun Peak. You can find the Shrine of Depths located there. Players can find the eighth shrine to be located in the Dunyu Ruins. Use the Teleport Waypoint at the west to climb the mountains. You can find the Shrine of Depths there surrounded by Geovishap Hatchlings. Another tricky Shrine of Depths can be located in the Domain of the Wayward Path. This underground Shrine of Depths can be spotted nearby a Cryo Abyss Mage and Geo Crystal Flies. The final Shrine of Depth is located on an island in the Guyun Stone Forest. You will need to use a Cryo Character to form an ice bridge to navigate towards the island.

Inazuma

Teleport to the Chinju Forest Waypoint in Narukami Island. Head towards the southeast of the forest on the green cliff above the beach. Players can find their first shrine there. You can find the second shrine in Narukami Island again. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven located in Ritou. Take a waverider to the bigger island nearby to spot the second Shrine located on the cliff there. Teleport to Yashiori Island Inazuma’s nearest waypoint to Serpent’s Head. Navigate towards Maguu Kenki. You can find the third shrine in the mid- path above Maagu Kenki. Teleport to the Kannazuka Waypoint located before reaching Nazuchi Beach. You can find the shrine in the west towards the location of the beach. The second shrine in Kannazuka can be found west of Tatarasuna. Teleport to a waypoint at the edge of Yashiori Island. Navigate towards the Domain situated near the beach. You can find the sixth shrine located above a cliff bridge near Shakkei Pavilion. Teleport to Koseki Village Waypoint. You can find the seventh shrine between Seiraimaru and the last Teleport Waypoint. You can find another shrine in Sangonomiya Shrine Island. This is located in the midst of the floating islands towards Suigetsu Pool. Teleport to the waypoint in Tsurumi Island. The ninth shrine of depth is located in between the beach path towards Chirai Shrine Island. You can find the final shrine in Tsurumi Island’s Shirikoro Peak. This is located on the hill towards the top of the beach.

Where Can You Locate the Keys to Unlock the Shrine of Depths?

Shrine of Depth Keys are an essential item to unlock the Shrine of Depths located in Tevyat. While there are no specific keys assigned to each Shrine of Depth, each region has its designated Keys. These keys hold the power to unseal these ancient Shrines and present the player access to the rare artifacts and rewards sealed within.

How to Get the Shrine of Depths Keys in Mondstadt?

Temple of the Falcon: Players can claim a Shrine of Depths key at the First Time Completion rewards.

Players can claim a Shrine of Depths key at the First Time Completion rewards. Temple of the Lion: Players are rewarded with another Shrine of Depths key at the First Time Completion rewards.

Players are rewarded with another Shrine of Depths key at the First Time Completion rewards. Temple of the Wolf: You can collect the third Shrine of Depths Key after completing this One-Time Domain.

You can collect the third Shrine of Depths Key after completing this One-Time Domain. Adventure 1 Rank Ascension Domain: Players can collect 3 Shrine of Depth Keys in this Domain alone. You will have to clear the Ascension Domain Ruin in order to collect the rewards.

Players can collect 3 Shrine of Depth Keys in this Domain alone. You will have to clear the Ascension Domain Ruin in order to collect the rewards. New Horizons of Adventure World Quest: Players will have to talk to Katherine in Mondstadt to take on this quest. Rewards include the seventh Shrine of Depths Key.

Players will have to talk to Katherine in Mondstadt to take on this quest. Rewards include the seventh Shrine of Depths Key. Statues of The Seven: Players can Upgrade the Statues of The Seven in Mondstadt to Lv. 6 to get rewarded with the ninth Shrine of Depths Key.

Players can Upgrade the Statues of The Seven in Mondstadt to Lv. 6 to get rewarded with the ninth Shrine of Depths Key. Adventurer Handbook: Players have to Open 100 Chests to claim their Shrine of Depths Key rewarded from the Adventurer Handbook.

How to Get the Shrine of Depths Keys in Liyue?

Domain of Forsaken Ruins: Players can complete this one-time domain to get the Shrine of Depths Key in Rewards.

Players can complete this one-time domain to get the Shrine of Depths Key in Rewards. Domain of the Wayward Path: Tarry Among the Peach Blossoms Level in this Domain rewards players with another Shrine of Depths Key.

Tarry Among the Peach Blossoms Level in this Domain rewards players with another Shrine of Depths Key. Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula: Completing this Domain rewards players with 2 Shrine of Depths Keys.

Completing this Domain rewards players with 2 Shrine of Depths Keys. Treasure Lost, Treasure Found: Players can complete this World Quest to get rewarded with 1 Shrine of Depths Key.

Players can complete this World Quest to get rewarded with 1 Shrine of Depths Key. The Chi of Yore: Another World Quest revolving around Mt. Qingce, players can gain the fifth Shrine of Depths Key.

Another World Quest revolving around Mt. Qingce, players can gain the fifth Shrine of Depths Key. The Tree who Stands Alone: The final World Quest rewarding a Shrine of Depths Key can be initiated through Yuan Hong in Mingyun Village.

The final World Quest rewarding a Shrine of Depths Key can be initiated through Yuan Hong in Mingyun Village. Reaching AR 35: Reaching Adventure Rank 35 will automatically reward the players with 3 Shrine of Depths Key.

How to Get the Shrine of Depths Keys in Inazuma?

Complete Chapter II: Act II- Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow Quest: Players need to complete this Archon Quest in order to be rewarded with their first Liyue Shrine of Depths Key.

Players need to complete this Archon Quest in order to be rewarded with their first Liyue Shrine of Depths Key. Statue of the Seven Level 2, 4,6, and 8 Rewards: Players need to upgrade the Statue of the Seven to different levels to get awarded with 4 Shrine of Depths Keys.

Players need to upgrade the Statue of the Seven to different levels to get awarded with 4 Shrine of Depths Keys. Sacred Sakura’s Favor Level 8, 18, 28, 38: Likewise, upgrading the Sacred Sakura’s Favor Levels can reward players with the 4 additional Shrine of Depths Keys.

Related Questions

Can I Access These Shrines for Rewards Again Once It’s Opened?

You can access each Shrine of Depths only once.

How Can We Know Which Artifact/ Ascension Materials Lie Within Each Shrine of Depths Chest?

While Shrines of Depths contain Luxurious Chests, there is no definite list of Character Ascension Materials and Artifacts that is guaranteed in these chests.

Do I Need to Open the Shrine of Depths in Order?

Players are not required to open the Shrine of Depths in order. You can open any Shrine you can find.