The SUGO 15, an impressive SFF case from Silverstone, is elegant and magnificent in its looks and the feature it packs. The SUGO 15 reforms itself from the older SUGO 14, fine-tuning the build experience and front-panel accessibility. Silverstone dropped the aesthetic orange line on the front panel giving the SUGO 15 a clean silver or black look.

Silverstone released its SUGO 15 PC case with minor changes for the sub-$200 price range.

The SUGO 15 is a slightly reworked version of the previous SUGO 14 case. The SUGO 15 comes in two colors, black, and silver matching the all-aluminum body. The Aluminum increases the durability of the case and has an excellent finish. The SUGO 15 boasts an all modular design for ease of the building and customization.

Each panel on the aluminum exterior features air-vents for maximum airflow. The components each draw in air through the vents, whereas the top vent is an exhaust for the PSU. The nylons mesh filter on the vents keeps the unwanted dust away from your component.

The case supports a mini-DTX and mini-ITX motherboard. The SUGO 15 is relatively small but supports a 183 mm length cooler. For maximum cooling, the case supports a maximum of 240mm radiator on the side, whereas 120mm radiator on the top and the rear. But you might need to sacrifice hard drive space to fit in a 240mm radiator.

Cramming in a full-fledged RTX 3090 is impossible, but the case does support a graphics card with 330mm length and 148mm width, basically a triple-slot card like the RTX 3080 or the Radeon RX 6800XT. Silverstone wents all in supporting a full-sized ATX power supply. Most SFF builds usually only support smaller SFX power supplies. But Silverstone worked on adding support features for the ATX power supply. The Storage configuration has been reduced to six to five from the previous versions.

The front IO located on the top of the case featuring a single USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a single COMBO audio port. The fans can be configured in any particular fashion with support for a single fan on top and rear with two 120mm fan support on the side.

As for the price, the SUGO 15 is now available on Amazon at $167.50. A fair price for an all-aluminum SSF PC case.