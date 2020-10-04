Silverstone is a leading brand in power supplies and coolers. Silverstone introduced its latest IceGem Series AIO CPU coolers. The name goes hand in hand with its diamond-cut design. Plus, it has RGB in the AIO for anyone looking for the flashy lighting for their system.

SilverStone IceGem AIO Liquid series has three different versions.

The IceGem series comes in 3 lengths 240P, 280, and 360. The CPU block features a three-phase pump motor for smooth and quiet operation. The six-pole design on the CPU block hugely improves the coolant’s flow in the block, significantly cutting the energy needed. The pump motor ramps up to 3,000 RPM, keeping the CPU in the chilly region. All the AIO supports the latest Intel CPU and AMD’s AM4 socket.

Furthermore, SilverStone sends an adapter block for the AMD Threadripper series CPUs. The 240P AIO cooler can cool up to a 280-watt processor; the 280 models can cool a 320-watt processor. The massive 360 AIO cooler can cool a 350-watt processor with ease. Handy for the latest Intel Core i9 processors.

All the AIO features a similarly built radiator. Thanks to the fans, the radiator can quickly and efficiently dissipate the heat. The fans have a maximum speed of 2,200 RPM and operate near silently at 600 RPM. The fans create a maximum noise of 36.6 dBA under load and operate at a low noise level of 7.3 dBA.

The IceGem Series has a unique diamond-cut design that diffuses the RGB lighting. The design is not that great and doesn’t seem attractive. The CPU block features a Silverstone logo at the center. All the IceGem series are backed with three-year warranties.

The IceGem 240P AIO cooler starts at $139.99, the IceGem 280 at $149.99, and the massive IceGem 360 AIO at $169.99.