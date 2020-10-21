Silverstone announced its brand new line of power supplies. The Viva power supply is the latest PSU from Silverstone, ranging from 550 watts up to 750 watts. All the power supply features 80 Plus Bronze certification keep your system in check. The power supplies come in three capacities ranging from 550-watts to the 750-watts.

The Silverstone power supply all features a robust single 12-volt rail design. The VIVA series ships with the standard 24-pin motherboard power connector as the 10-pin connection isn’t standardized. The single powerful 12-volt design powers a high powerful component and delivers better power to the connected components.

The VIVA power supply features two 4 + 4 pin EPS connectors for the CPU, better for the higher-end system, requiring two different EPS connectors. The higher motherboard needs more power, the system requiring two sets of EPS connections. There are no modular cables in the PSU. Meaning you check the required cables for your system. Since it is a standard PSU, there won’t be new formats or cables.

The VIVA series comes with a single 120mm fan running at a low noise level of 18 dBA. The fan doesn’t create noise when in the heavy workloads, fitting selection for the quiet systems. All the power supplies ship with an ATX form factor applicable for the mid-tower chassis. The shape of the power supply is quite big, making unfit for small form factor builds.

The power supply features tons of safety and security systems to keep your system safe. The power supplies feature Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, and Short Circuit protection to keep your system out of harm’s way. A great system to save the power supply as well as your components.

The VIVA series power supply series starts with three different capacities. It starts from a 550-watt model, a 650-watt model, and a 750-watt model. Silverstone is a reliable brand providing excellent power supply. Each of the models fits any gaming system thanks to its 80+ bronze certification and Advanced Protection features.

Silverstone has not announced the warranty information or prices for the power supplies. But looking at the previous offering, the VIVA power supply series will fall between $80 to $120. The warranty period is still not fixed, which might be a maximum of 2 years.