Sims 4 is getting an update this December. The new update on the game will let players change the overall appearance of their Sims.

The new update will add new cool, neutral, and warm skin tones. The new update has a bigger emphasis on the darker skins. The Skin Tone sliders in the new update will let players modify existing and upcoming skin tones. The sliders will let players change the selected skin tone to darker or lighter values.

In earlier complaints, active players in the community had shared their dissatisfaction. Darker skin tones in the game tend to look chalky or ashy. The game also got a lot of criticism over its range of hairstyles since its launch.

Earlier in January, Sims 4 players voted on a poll released on a digital gaming news outlet. They voted for what packs or updates they want to see added to the game. Star Wars theme update got the least number of votes in the poll. But last month, EA released the Star Wars Journey to Batuu Pack for The Sims 4. Many criticized this move. A lot of players have been vocal about inclusiveness and diversity in the game. It was weird to see content packs of wizards, vampires, and Star Wars before the skin tones.

The skin tone update is a freebie for the base game. The first round of the update will come on October 6 for PC and Mac. It will get rid of the blotchy artifacts and ashy appearance on giving darker skin tones. The update will arrive on November 10 for consoles. To activate the changes, you need to turn on the uncompressed Sim textures settings.

The bigger update in December will have at least 100 new skin tones and two more improved hairstyles.