10 Best Simulator Games On PS4 And PS5

There’re certain things in life you can only imagine, far-fetched ideas removed from your daily life. These events can still be part of your experience, so we bring you the best simulator games on PS4 and PS5.

Choosing the best titles in the genre is a difficult ordeal. There’s plenty of variety covering different experiences and spaces in the market.

So, we’re here to pick the absolute best, the ones sim fans should never miss. Before we go on, though, we must set some bases.

Selecting Simulator Games On PS4 And PS5

Selecting the best games in the genre forces us to define the category. Having clearly-defined boundaries helps make better choices.

Simulation games copy real-life activities, so the range is as big as you can imagine. However, sim games are not always solely for entertainment. They may have other purposes, like analysis, prediction, or study.

We’re focusing on entertainment and study values. The greatest options often blend the two for a unique result.

Likewise, simulation games have no strict goals other than delivering a multi-layered, well-defined experience.

Often, you have to micromanage various systems to carry on certain activities. Moreover, the best simulator games encourage you to manage strategy, planning, and patience.

Besides the challenge simulator games, the mechanics are almost always easy to grasp. They invite players of all ages to join, regardless of the sub-genre. And as for sub-genre, it’s common to see management, driving, and adventure sims.

Lastly, on top of the key sim elements, we’re considering user ratings, critical ratings, and our consensus for the list.

Best Simulator Games On PS4 And PS5

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Bandai Namco Studios Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: January 2019

January 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4 Xbox One Microsoft Windows

Ace Combat 7 is the latest entry in the ship combat simulator. It is also the first of the saga for the PS4 and the Xbox One, as the series is common on Windows PCs.

You can play alone or join multiplayer sessions. On PlayStation, a match can have up to eight players. It doesn’t support local split-screen, though.

The gameplay revolves around flying real-life ships across open-world skies and photo-realistic visuals. It’s not a deep simulation, though, as you play in a third-person perspective. Still, there’re enough elements to manage to make it a simulator.

Also, unlike Microsoft Flight Simulator, it’s not about relaxing experiences. Instead, it’s about sky battles. You go through a series of missions on a narrative campaign, and the goal is to take down the enemies.

Farming Simulator 22

Developer: Giant Software

Giant Software Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive Release Date: November 2021

November 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, iOS

Farming Simulator 22 is part of a long-running farming simulator saga. These games offer exactly what the name implies. It delivers yearly entries, but the new game has only a handful of novelties. Farming Simulator 19 is regarded as the best in the saga, but it’s very similar to the 22nd version.

You play in first-person, but driving happens in third-person. Your job is managing the different types of trucks you need to manage the farm. You plow the fields, cultivate the seeds, and reap the plants.

Then, you access various menus to trade the food you create and buy machines, other seeds, animals, and more with the reward. However, you have to travel back to the town to sell and back items.

Lastly, there’s a comprehensive build mode interface. You build, improve and customize your farm with an aerial view. Naturally, you need to buy the materials you’re using. Also, each new structure you create may open up new farming possibilities.

Job Simulator

Developer: Owlchemy Labs

Owlchemy Labs Publisher: Owlchemy Labs

Owlchemy Labs Release Date: April 2016

April 2016 Platform: PS4, Windows. VR title.

Job Simulator is a virtual reality simulation game. It’s also a satirical title, as you play on a comical and absurd approach to real-world jobs. It also features a quite unique art style and presents a commentary on modern workplaces.

Players join simulated jobs from a job museum. Robots run the museum, and the place looks like old-school computer monitors. Then, you pick a profession, such as mechanic, chef, or office worker.

After you pick a job, a robot provides instruction, and you begin your tasks. Some are realistic, and others are outright nonsensical. For example, activities range from evaluating new recruits to eating doughnuts in specific ways.

As a VR title, you play with the motion controllers. It works on the Oculus Touch, HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality headsets, the Valve Index, and the PlayStation Move set.

Beyond Blue

Developer: E-Line Media

E-Line Media Publisher: E-Line Media

E-Line Media Release Date: April 2020

April 2020 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade

Beyond Blue is an underwater diving adventure game. It has an educational purpose, as the experience revolves on interacting with real-life flora and fauna. However, it’s mainly a game.

You play as Mirai, a fictional deep-sea researcher. He’s leading a team to investigate ocean life, particularly whales. So, you play through a standard campaign with a collection of open-world oceanic areas.

Likewise, the title combines narrative aspects, standard goals, and educational elements. It also includes a game engine that realistically manages underwater life and locations. Moreover, it features photo-realistic visuals for a greater experience.

Overall, it’s relaxing gameplay and a great companion for those eager to explore the ocean. Divers (enthusiasts and veterans) can enjoy one of the highest-rated sim games available.

Planet Coaster

Developer: Frontier Developments Plc

Frontier Developments Plc Publisher: Frontier Developments Plc

Frontier Developments Plc Release Date: November 2016

November 2016 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, macOS

Planet Coaster comes from RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 developers and follows a similar formula. Also, PlayStation players can buy the Console Edition. It is a management and construction simulator game.

The title focuses on managing, improving, and constructing an amusement park. You create attractions on the “global village” location and gain currency per visitor.

Before starting the campaign, you create an avatar. However, this function is unavailable for consoles and other minor features. Still, console players can enjoy the four game modes: challenge, sandbox, scenario editor, and career.

These modes are self-explanatory, but the best is the Sandbox mode. It allows you to construct a theme park from scratch on an empty plot of land. Here, all rides and features are unlocked, and funds are unlimited.

Airport Simulation 2019

Developer: Toplitz Productions

Toplitz Productions Publisher: Toplitz Productions

Toplitz Productions Release Date: May 2018

May 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

Airport Simulator 2019 is a single-player simulation game. As the name suggests, you’re in charge of a large international airport and must manage and expand it.

As the game starts, you get a small airport to manage. It has various garages, a bus, a baggage carrier, a fuel truck, and some currency. You’ll expand the location and turn it into a million-dollar business through a fixed number of daily flights.

Their main experience is driving a truck that takes a plane’s baggage from one place to another. Aside from driving, there’re tons of menus to manage selling, buying, and customizing the place.

As the manager, you also allocate personnel, like a crew to maintain the vehicles. And as you play, you’ll earn experience and unlock knowledge, buildings, and features. That said, there are a lot of complex features, such as fueling positioning and plane maintenance.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Developer: Kunos Simulazioni

Kunos Simulazioni Publisher: 505 Games

505 Games Release Date: September 2018

September 2018 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Assetto Corsa Competizione is a simulator racing game. It focuses on GT4 and GT3 cars and competitions and offers a licensed version of various real-life cups and vehicles.

The title features various physics engines to manage multiple variables. Elements that affect racing go from weather to tire traction, speed, brakes, weight, and much more.

You play in third-person perspective or first person. From a first-person perspective, you see the whole cabin, but the gameplay is the same. Also, the developers recommend you use the steering wheel peripheral.

Lastly, the tough competitions require you to manage lifelike driving skills. You must master brakes, drifting, acceleration, traction, and more. Overall, it’s one of the most realistic sim racing games available.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Developer: Red Dot Games

Red Dot Games Publisher: PlayWay

PlayWay Release Date: July 2019

July 2019 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Car Mechanic Simulator imitates the work of vehicle mechanics. It’s not the same as the versions for PC (2014, 2015, 2018, and 2021). Instead, it’s a 2019 version special for consoles.

The gameplay revolves around fixing, painting, tuning, and driving cars. You’ll find an assortment of classic vehicles, as well as new fictional vehicles.

The game also has various game modes. One of these modes allows you to build a car repair empire. You’d start with a small shop and use the currency you earn to expand your service.

That said, the mechanics, details, and graphics look realistic. It’s a simulation game, so the repairs are complex and require knowledge or research. For example, there’re over 10 tools, over 1000 pieces, and about 50 cars.

PC Building Simulator

Developer: Claudiu Kiss, The Irregular Corporation

Claudiu Kiss, The Irregular Corporation Publisher: The Irregular Corporation

The Irregular Corporation Release Date: January 2019

January 2019 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows

PC Building Simulator is a strategy sim game. It aims to please PC enthusiasts and veterans, as the experience revolves around building PCs.

You play as the owner of a PC workshop. Your job is building, improving, repairing, and maintaining PCs. Most computers are game-oriented rigs, so items include luxuries like RGB lighting and RAMs.

The title features a wide array of real parts, so you’d need to be as careful as you would in real life. Similarly, it offers a wide selection of specialized brands and items.

Lastly, the game features three modes. There’s Career, Free Build, and How to Build a PC. Each offers different styles, and the latter is an educational tool for amateurs. Then, on the career mode, you level up and invest skills and currency to unlock parts and knowledge.

F1 22

Developer: Codemasters

Codemasters Publisher: EA Sports

EA Sports Release Date: July 2022

July 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

F1 22 is a complex racing simulator by Codemasters, experts on racing simulators. By the time of the article, it’s yet to debut. However, the release date is so soon that I’ll discuss it in the present tense.

The title takes you through real-life tracks and tournaments. You pick one of the available cars and join lighting-fast racing matches with the complex controllers of Formula cars. Then, you drive in first-person, within the car’s cabin.

The perspective delivers many systems to manage, both outside and inside the matches. You balance tiers, engineers, car customization, traction, speed, and more. The result is a realistic driving experience. You must park on specific sites before the match and manage random events affecting your driving team.

Lastly, F122 is the latest entry in the saga. It features advanced graphics, pits, and various game modes compared to previous entries. In particular, the pits are a unique feature, and it’s the easiest way to lose a match.