DDR5 finally makes its appearance on the PC hardware space. SK Hynix has announced the world’s first DDR5 RAM. The South Korean manufacturer unveiled a single DDR5 64GB module running at 4,800 MHz. The first kits are expected to run at speeds from 4,800 to 5,600 Mbps.

The new y unveiled DDR5 kit is roughly 1.8x faster than the previous DDR4 RAM. SK Hynix has been working on the DDR5 memory since 2018 and finally revealed its upcoming product. The company has finally achieved DDR5 speeds thanks to the Through-silicon-via (TSV) technology and might see a 256GB memory module in the future.

The currently released DDR5 memory is specially tailored for the Datacenters. The current memory draws less power and is drawing 20% less power than the DDR4 memory. The DDR4 memory utilizes 1.1V power, whereas the current generation Server DDR5 RAM uses 1.0V.

There is no desktop memory available right now, but after refining the technology, we might soon see RAM in 2022. And it might altogether remove the DDR4 platform by 2025.

Anandtech explains the shift from the single 64-bit data channel to the two 32-bit bit channels helps increase its data rate. The RAM’s voltage regulation is now directly monitored, offering data rate improvement and supports even faster modules in the future.

Plus, according to the SK Hynix roadmap, we may even have a 6,400Mbps and 8,400Mbps module in the future. It is still in the testing phase but will see a significant improvement in the desktop system.

As for the compatibility, no CPU supports the DDR5 RAM module yet. There is no DDR5 RAM module for the desktop CPU, making it much obvious. The DDR4 3600 MHz is a great sweet spot for the AMD Ryzen and Intel Core CPU, and it is more than enough.

AMD and Intel will have to integrate the DDR5 support in their CPU. It looks like Intel and SK Hynix are working together to release a DDR5 RAM module for the upcoming Intel CPUs. It would be interesting how much performance increase is seen when pairing an AMD system with a DDR5 RAM module.

AMD Ryzen processor does depend on the RAM speed for its efficiency. The DDR5 RAM module is impressive, and hope the manufacturer release a desktop module in 2021.