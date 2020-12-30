SKIKK, an EU based laptop manufacturer, has listed Nvidia’s next-generation GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card. The listing includes the latest GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 with a 16GB version of the RTX 3080.

Twitter user Momomo_US spotted the three graphics card on the webpage of the laptop manufacturer. The manufacturer has listed three graphics cards for its 15 and 17-inch laptop variants. SKIKK has listed the product name and the VRAM specification of each card with no information about the clock speeds.

The laptop listed on the site pairs the 10th Gen Comet lake processor with the RTX 30 series mobility GPU. But we expect the card to feature the latest Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPU later in early Q3 of 2021.

The RTX 3080 comes with a massive 16GB DDR6 VRAM, whereas the RTX 3070 comes in second-fiddle with its 8GB VRAM. Previously the RTX 3070 was leaked online with its GPU die. The RTX 3060 comes with 6GB of DDR6 VRAM, but it seems the RTX 3060 Ti is getting 8GB of VRAM to boost the performance.

All of the listed models have similar specs with 500GB of WD Blue NVMe SSD, 16GB of 2666MHz memory, Core i7 10870H, and a 240Hz display. The base model with the RTX 3060 cost around 1,699 Euros, the RTX 3070 is priced at 1,999 Euros, and the RTX 3080 model costs 2,599 Euros. The RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080 come with the Max-Q variant, whereas the RTX 3060 comes in standard configuration.

We can expect the laptop in the coming virtual CES 2021 showcase. The RTX 30 series mobility GPU, Intel Tiger-Lake CPU, and AMD Ryzen Cezanne are expected to launch this CES 2021. But we hope more RTX 30 series GPU paired with AMD’s Cezanne offering.