It would be fair to say that Path of Exile leaves new players with a lot to get their heads around. You’ll see a number of terms thrown around based on PoE currency, PoE Orbs, PoE Trade just to start with, as the vast ARPG offers players a wealth of customization options and more. One such feature is gems, which can be difficult to get used to in the game, especially when it comes to skill gems. However, this brief introduction to how they are tiered should help you on the way to understanding how they tiered.

Skill Gem Tiers

Skill gems are separated into tiers by players who wish to get the most out of them and find which is the most effective. This ranges from S+ skill gems and descending down, depending on their power and how effective they are in specific leagues.

S+ Tier ( Godlike )

Starting with S+, these are your best possible skill gem tiers. This godlike tier is reserved for only the most powerful gems in the game that require you to make very little investment if any at all. Having S+ tier gems will see you clearing out any maps in no time at all.

One example is Arc, which is basically a skill that you should go for if you just want to destroy everything that comes before you. Blade Vortex is another long-running favorite in this category, which has proven to be a powerful skill for leveling up if you are willing to invest in it.

S Tier ( Powerful )

Then you have S Tier, which is slightly less powerful than S+ gems but still packing one hell of a punch in the right hands. This tier, with gems especially handy for beginners, centers around the likes of Blade Flurry, which can give you a variety of build options without costing you a lot of PoE currency.

If bow skills are more your thing, then Blast Rain can be very effective, or even the Tornado Shot if you can afford a decent enough bow. Looking to completely tank bosses that stand in your way and improve your clear speed? Then be sure to check out Earthquake.

A Tier ( Strong )

Down to A tier, and this is where you will still find some strong gems indeed, but they may require a bit more investment than those in the higher tiers. One of the most popular choices for lower investments and if you’re a wander or bow build is Barrage, which can make a lot of PoE currency when used correctly.

Then you have Fire Trap, which is great for wherever you are at skill and experience wise in Path of Exile, as it is a great gem for leveling skill. If you are more focused on closer to the mid-range battle, then Frost Blades is a good choice.

B Tier ( Balanced )

Despite being a lower tier, you will find that some of the gems here are actually fun to play with. You can still expect fair amounts of damage to be made, albeit not as much as others listed so far. You can get skill gem tiers like Sweep, which is good for area clearing and has good damage. You have fun and balanced options too such as Ice Shot, and Lacerate is a good choice for melee.

C Tier ( Week )

Skill gems that you find in the C Tier and beyond are practically useless, or will at least cost you a lot of your PoE currency to invest in them. The likes of Flicker Strike, Freeze Mine, Explosive Trap, Bear Trap, Puncture, Viper Strike, and others are found here, and won’t do you much good in the long run. Overall, you might as well avoid and keep hold of your PoE items and currency.

Now you have more of an insight into how tiers work for skill gems in Path of Exile. They are simply separated by how effective they are, how much damage they can do, and if they will take a lot of investment on your part for them to be of any use.

Have you checked out any of these Skill gem tiers? Let us know in the comments section below!