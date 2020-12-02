Initially released in 2011, Skyrim mod is a widely loved game paving its path into the legendary title. The latest mod has bagged one of the biggest titles of the year, Genshin Impact, and pulled it into Bethesda’s most productive title until today.

This recent mod adds a new batch of weapons to Skyrim. With modder Royan’s creation, the mod is uploaded to Nexus Mods and offers players a lot of new options for safeguarding themselves as they tour the massive world. You will see some amazing appearing items transferring from the cel-shaded title that almost resembles a Breath of the Wild styled collection, which stands out against The Elder Scrolls’ more realistic designs.

With this mod, you can have several Genshin Impact weapons of three different classes, bows, one-handed swords, two-handed swords. You will also be allowed players to wield them as their modded Dragonborn. The collection doesn’t contain a complete list of every weapon in Genshin Impact. It does bring 46 weapons from the previously mentioned modules into Skyrim.

The original modder has not said anything regarding the future updates to the mod and bringing of more weapons. Also, note that Genshin Impact will be coming up with new gear.

You won’t find an organic way to dress these weapons in-game through normal means like smitting or looting in the present mod. Also, you will have to use “additems” console commands to manually spawn each of these items into the game.

What’s more awesome is to know the high activity of the modding community for Skyrim. Also, as a new game is released, the fans will still add more content to Skyrim.

Royan’s fresh addition of these Genshin Impact weapons seems sufficient to keep players engaged until Bethesda finally makes the jump from teasers trailers to release.

You can now get Skyrim on all major platforms.