Slack Notifications Not Working? Here’s How to Fix

Slack notifications have made access to notifications easier. Slack is also considered best among the best by users. But complaints from users like slack notifications are not working in any synced devices and delays in notifications are rising continuously.

There could be various things that are causing slack notifications not to work. Even simple things like changing your device status to Do Not Disturb or turning off notifications can stop your slack notifications from working.

Changing your device status might not be much work to fix this, right? Let’s see more solutions to fix “slack notifications not working.”

Why Slack Notifications Are Not Working

Your device’s system settings could also be one of the reasons why slack notifications are not working. Have a closer look at things that you have adjusted in your Windows settings. Some more factors that could be causing slack notifications not to work are : Turned Off in-app/ Desktop Notifications: You will no longer receive notifications if you have turned off notifications from the app or your device settings. You must turn on both the notifications settings to receive notifications.

You will no longer receive notifications if you have turned off notifications from the app or your device settings. You must turn on both the notifications settings to receive notifications. Focus Assist: If you have turned on Focus Assist mode to concentrate on your work but do not get work notifications. This mode will block all notifications on your device while it is in use.

If you have turned on Focus Assist mode to concentrate on your work but do not get work notifications. This mode will block all notifications on your device while it is in use. Paused Notifications: You might have paused the notifications from Slack for a certain time which might have disabled the notifications. However, you can pause notifications on Slack at any time you want.

How to Fix Slack Notifications Not Working

Here are some solutions to fix errors on slack notifications so that you don’t miss anything important again. After knowing the causes thoroughly, try one of the fixes mentioned below. Start with simple steps like turning on your notifications for Slack.

Turn On Notifications

As we have mentioned above, turning off your notifications will shut down every update from the app. If you have not received notifications from the beginning, there’s a possibility that your notification settings were turned off on default.

Here’re the steps to turn on notifications from your system settings:

Open Settings. Click on System. Go to Notifications/Notification & Actions. Scroll down to find Slack. Click on the toggle to turn on notifications.



Also, it would be best if you turn on the notifications from your Slack application. Note that if you are on multiple channels, you need to turn on notifications separately for each of them.

To turn on notifications from your Slack Application:

Open your app. Click on your profile or cog icon. Click on Preferences/Notification Preferences.

Go to Notifications. Now, check if you have turned your notifications on or not. If it is adjusted to Nothing, you need to change it. Select All new messages.



Now, Slack will show all new updates in your notifications. If you are getting messages on your desktop but not on your mobile, you can perform the same step as on the desktop. Change your notification settings to All New Messages on your mobile, too, and that should work.

Focus Assist Mode

You can control your notifications when you turn on focus assist mode. Please turn off the focus assist mode or add Slack to the priority list to get notifications from it.

To add Slack to the priority list of focus assist follow these steps:

Go to Settings. Click on System. Click on Focus Assist. Here, you will see three options, Off, Priority List, and Alarms Only. Below the priority list, you will see Customize Priority List. Click on Customize Priority List.

On the app list, click on Add an App button. Choose Slack



You will now get notifications from Slack even if you are on Focus Assist Mode.

Repair / Reset Slack

When you have tried everything, and nothing works, repairing and resetting the app might do the job. Resetting the app will delete the app’s data which will fix any errors. Since it deletes app data, resetting will also remove your login credentials. But, repairing will not remove any app data.

On Windows 10

Go to Settings or press Windows + I Click on the Apps section. Click on Apps and Features. Select Slack. Click on the Advanced Option. Click on the Repair button.



On Windows 11

Go to Settings or press Windows+I Click on the Apps section. Click on Apps and Features. Search for Slack on the app list. Click on the three dots next to snip and sketch. Click on Advanced Options.

Click on Repair.



If repairing does not fix your concerns, try resetting the app.

Turn Off Do Not Disturb Mode

Turn off the Do Not Disturb mode if you accidentally turned it on. This feature pauses notifications for a certain time you choose. Paused notifications are sometimes turned on by default, so check on them.

To turn off Do Not Disturb/ Paused Notifications:

Open Slack Click on your profile at the top right corner. Click on Paused Notifications.

Select Resume Notifications

Troubleshoot Notifications

If you use a mobile app for Slack, you can troubleshoot the notifications and see why you’re not getting notifications. Unfortunately, this feature is not available on the desktop app.

Open Slack Tap on You on the bottom right corner. Click on Notifications Click on Troubleshoot Notifications.



Slack will troubleshoot the possible reasons why notifications are not working and fix them.

How to Mute Slack Notifications?

You can mute slack notifications from the app or website by following the steps below:

Click on your Profile Select Preferences Click on Notifications > Sound & Appearance Select Mute all sounds from Slack



Following these steps should mute the slack notifications.

Can Slack Send Email Notifications?

Yes! You get an email on your desktop and also your mobile. Slack sends you email notifications when you :