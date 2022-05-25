Snap Layouts Not Working On Windows 11? Try These Fixes

Snap Layout is the accompanying Snap windows feature in Windows 11. While Snap windows are easy to use, you need to know the keyboard shortcuts and combinations.

But Snap layout simplifies the process by providing all possible arrangements at once.

If Snap layout is not working on your Windows 11, it’s likely because you haven’t enabled it. Apps incompatible with the Snap layout also won’t show the options.

How to Use Snap Layouts?

You need to press Win + direction keys to use the Snap windows feature. It snaps your active window to the corresponding section of the possible layouts.

Using the accompanying Snap layout feature is much more convenient. Hovering your mouse over the Maximize button in the Title bar shows the layout options. Then, click on any section on a layout to snap your window to the particular screen section.

You can also press Win + Z while on an active window to get the layout options.

After snapping a window, snap assist will load if you have enabled such an option. It shows the remaining windows on the available screen space as thumbnails. You can click on one to load it to the particular section.

Why is Snap Layouts Not Working on Windows 11?

Here are some possible causes for Snap Layout not working properly on Windows 11: Snap layout is not enabled in Settings.

Interference due to third-party apps.

Incompatibility issues due to the app settings or screen resolution.

How to Fix Snap Layouts Not Working on Windows 11?

First, restart your PC and check if it works this time. We also recommend updating your system to the latest build to prevent many system issues.

If the issue persists, go through the troubleshooting methods we have provided below.

Check Compatibility

Snap layout shows different options based on the programs and your screen resolution. For most apps, you’ll get six layout options. For others, this number is only four. You will also get fewer options on a lower resolution screen.

You can check by selecting the highest resolution or using the app on another PC. So, don’t worry if you get only four or two options.

Additionally, some apps have custom Title bar configs that overrule Snap layout. In such cases, you should be able to use the keyboard shortcuts. But hovering over the Maximize button doesn’t show the layouts.

Apps will also not snap correctly if their minimum width is more than 500 pixels. But the best minimum width is 300 pixels or less to support snap layouts on more systems.

Report these issues to the app developer in such scenarios. They will likely change such configuration in the later versions. After that, update the program as soon as the bug fixes are available.

Check Snap Layout Settings

Snap Layouts won’t work if you haven’t enabled it in your Settings app. Here are the necessary steps to enable this feature:

Press Windows + I to load Settings. Go to Multitasking. Toggle the switch for Snap windows to On. If it’s already enabled, toggle it Off and On again. Click on Snap windows to access more snap options.

Check Show snap layouts when I hover over a window’s maximize button.

You can set the other options per your preference. We recommend enabling other snap layout options as well if you want its full experience.

Check Registry Settings

If the above method fails to enable Snap layouts, you will need to do so by changing a registry entry.

Keep in mind that making incorrect changes in the registry causes many system issues. So make sure to back up your registry beforehand.

After that, make the following change in the Registry Editor to enable Snap layout:

Open Run and enter regedit . Navigate to Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced Look for EnableSnapAssistFlyout and double-click on it.

Set the Value data to 1. If the entry doesn’t exist, right-click on an empty area and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name it as EnableSnapAssistFlyout and set its Value Data to 1.

Restart your PC to apply the setting.

Uninstall Third-party Screen Layout Apps

Some third-party layout apps are not compatible with the Snap Layout feature. So they prevent the its proper functioning. You can check for compatibility issues on their official website.

Disabling such apps will also help narrow down if they are responsible for the issue. Check if the latest app updates resolve such errors. If not, you are better off uninstalling them.

Related Questions

Snap Layout Not Working for Firefox. What Should I Do?

Mozilla Firefox’s older versions do not show the Snap layout options. Fortunately, Mozilla resolved this issue starting from Firefox 94. So it’s better to update your browser to that version or above.

If you want to keep the old version,

Right-click on the Firefox toolbar and pick Customize Toolbar. Tick Title Bar on the bottom and click Done.



Restart Firefox.