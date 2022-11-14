Why Did Snapchat Delete My Account? Can We Fix it

Snapchat is quite flexible on what its users can do on the platform. However, they are strict in case of violation of their user policies resulting in account deletion. If you do something against their rules, your account can also get deleted, but you may not know the exact cause.

So, It’s always better to know why Snapchat deletes an account as a precaution or why your account might’ve been deleted. Luckily, we have compiled some potential causes in this article as to why Snapchat may delete your account.

Why Did Snapchat Delete My Account?

When social media platforms like Snapchat delete or suspend your account, it is usually due to your hostility or your breach of their platform rules. However, there may be other external factors for such actions as well. You can refer to the causes mentioned below for such action.

Violation of Community Guidelines

Violation of community guidelines or Snapchat’s terms and conditions is one of the primary causes for Snapchat deleting your account. These rules are there to make your user experience safe and free of hostility from other users.

Initially, Snapchat will remove your content if it goes against their safety terms. If you repeat your offense, your account may get permanently get banned and deleted with or without your knowledge. You can view Snapchat’s terms and conditions from Snapchat’s official website to look into the exact reason why your account may have been deleted.

Some major reasons why Snapchat might’ve deleted your account are mentioned below.

Explicit Content

It is against Snapchat terms to share explicit content if it is overly graphic. Additionally, doing so illegally or against someone’s will, will lead to your account getting deleted. Furthermore, such cases can result in criminal charges as well.

Harassment or Bullying

Harassing other users is strictly against Snapchat’s policies. Your account can get permanently deleted for such offenses. Even if you send messages or snaps in a playful manner, ensure they do not cause mental, physical, or intellectual harm to other individuals.

Illegal Activities or Wrongdoing

Sending out chats and snaps related to drugs, violence, or other criminal activities is not within Snapchat guidelines. Snapchat will permanently delete your account if they find information about those subject matters.

Impersonation or Fake Account

Impersonating other individuals is against Snapchat’s customer care policy. Doing so by using someone’s name, pictures, or contact information can lead to your account being suspended and eventually deleted. However, if you find someone impersonating you or someone you know, you can report them to let Snapchat know about the situation.

It is also necessary to verify the phone number or email you use on your Snapchat. This helps Snapchat know that you are who you claim to be. Then, you won’t have to worry about your account being deleted for causes related to impersonation.

Use of an Unauthorized Third-party App

It’s always best to use the Snapchat app that you download through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Snapchat sends out notifications for screenshots and images you save to the other account. Some users tend to use a bypass application instead of a Snapchat app to avoid screenshot notifications. Using a third-party application to do so may be the reason why Snapchat deleted your account.

Someone Else Deleted It

Letting someone else know about your login credentials may be one of the causes why your account got deleted. Snapchat doesn’t delete accounts for sharing login credentials, but the user may do so manually.

You should not leave your password and credentials saved on someone else’s phone. Furthermore, if you use someone else’s phone, be sure to sign out of your account before leaving. If your Snapchat was deleted manually, you can recover that account before it gets permanently deleted.

Can You Recover Deleted Snapchat Account?

You cannot recover your Snapchat Account if Snapchat deletes it for violating its terms or policies. However, you can contact their Customer support via Gmail to recover the account that you deleted manually.

When you delete a Snapchat account, the account gets deactivated for the initial 30 days. Within those 30 days, you can recover your account by logging in normally. Snapchat will ask you to confirm your reactivation. You may instantly get your account back. However, you may need to wait about 24 hours and retry.