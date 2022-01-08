With over 306 million daily users to manage, Snapchat can come in contact with several minor errors every now and then. Sometimes it won’t open, the face filters don’t work, or the audio becomes unavailable.

These errors can be due to problems, like network connectivity, app malfunctions, cache or device issues. So, let’s move on to the detailed causes and how to fix many problems on Snapchat.

Why is my Snapchat not working?

From system errors, network stability to outdated apps, let’s discuss the possible reasons why your Snapchat is not working.

Corrupted cache files : Caches are extra information that are not necessary for the functionality of your apps. Moreover, they may include bugs on your app that have left residue. This can cause your Snapchat to malfunction or underperform.

: Caches are extra information that are not necessary for the functionality of your apps. Moreover, they may include bugs on your app that have left residue. This can cause your Snapchat to malfunction or underperform. Snapchat outage : Sometimes, if the Snapchat server is down, it won’t work properly on your device.The best course of action is to wait until they have fixed the problem on their end.



You can check if the server is down by going to DownDetector’s Snapchat page.



: Sometimes, if the Snapchat server is down, it won’t work properly on your device.The best course of action is to wait until they have fixed the problem on their end. You can check if the server is down by going to DownDetector’s Snapchat page. Outdated app : Snapchat often adds new features and solves common bugs to improve the user experience. For an updated experience, you will need an updated app. So, if your app needs updating you might experience bugs and crashes that have been resolved in their latest versions of the app.

: Snapchat often adds new features and solves common bugs to improve the user experience. For an updated experience, you will need an updated app. So, if your app needs updating you might experience bugs and crashes that have been resolved in their latest versions of the app. Unstable internet connection : When you use WiFi or Data with low stability, you’re likely to run into problems with loading, logging in, filters, video calling, etc. as they need high speed and higher amounts(MB) of internet to function smoothly.

For data users, “Data saver” mode could be delegating insufficient amounts of data for Snapchat.



How to fix Snapchat not working?

These common troubleshoot methods are applicable for all kinds of snapchat errors and could be the simple solution to your problem. Try these methods first to check if your issue can be resolved.

Clear Cache

Most app caches take up a lot of space due to unnecessary data. Clearing cache is a good way to get rid of excess weight on your apps and devices (that could potentially be carrying bugs too) and get it running smoothly once again.

Users experience a better app performance in terms of functions and even speed by doing so.

Here’s how: Go to “Settings” on your phone. Click on “Apps” > “Snapchat”. Tap on “Clear Cache”.

Check for App Updates

If your device is not set up for “Auto update” of apps, chances are that you’re still using an outdated version of Snapchat. If you’re not using an updated version of Snapchat, chances are that you’re not going to have an “updated user experience” either.

Meaning you’re going to run into a lot of bugs and app malfunctions that the updated version of Snapchat has resolved. Here’s how: Go to the Apple Store or Play Store. Search for “Snapchat”. Click on “Update”.

Clear Data

Another good way to get Snapchat working again is to hit “Clear data” and log in again to start over. This will help clear data on your phone that could also be housing bugs and errors.

Here’s how: Go to Settings on your phone > Apps > Snapchat > Clear data.

Re-Log In to Your Account

A snapchat recommended common troubleshoot method is to log out of your account and log in again. This helps regulate the app with your device again. And the best part is that this method works on various social medias!

Un-Install and Re-Install Snapchat:

If your app is malfunctioning, you can uninstall and reinstall to fix common Snapchat problems. Most of the time, the reinstalled app will also be the updated version. And getting rid of an app (and running a cleaner) will get rid of the caches and wipe leftovers from the app.

Here’s how: Go to Apple Store or Play Store > Snapchat > Uninstall > Install.

Check your Internet Connection:

If you don’t have a strong WiFi connection, your apps are bound to run slow. Or, if you’re using Data and your “Data Saver” mode is on, Snapchat will lose its speed to save data too as it requires a strong WiFi or Data (MB).

You can turn off “Data Saver” from the notification panel on your phone. Or, Go to Snapchat > Settings > Who Can… > Data Saver. And make sure it’s unchecked or disabled.

Contact Snapchat Customer Support:

If none of these steps are working, you can find “Support” and “Feedback” under Snapchat settings. Feel free to file your individual and specific concern. Snapchat support generally responds within 1-3 days.

Here’s how:

Click on your profile. Click on Settings and tap on “I need Help” under “Support”.

Click on “Contact Us” and fill them in on the issue(s).



Here’s an alternative to contacting Snapchat, using browser:

Open the browser on your phone. (Opera, Chrome, Safari, etc). Go to Snapchat Support page. Click on “Contact Us”.

Select “I can’t access my account” and select the appropriate concern.

Depending on their traffic, they should get back to you within 1-3 business days.

While these troubleshooting methods are the common solution for most problems, here are a few more Snapchat issues and their specific solutions.

Snapchat Notification not Working

Settings changes, network compatibility, malfunctioning servers, and more can cause you to miss out on any updates. Let’s explore the causes and their solutions below:

Check for Muted Users

You may have accidentally muted users and forgotten about it! So you will no longer receive notifications from them! If you’re expecting their snaps, remember to unmute them. Here’s how:

Open the Snapchat app and go to chats. Hold press on a user > Tap on “More”. Tap on “Message Notifications”. Select “All Messages”.



Check your Notification Settings

Most apps require notification permission. Make sure your notifications are enabled.

Go to Settings on your phone. Find “Notifications” or “Notifications Control”. Tap on App Notifications > Snapchat. Enable Notifications by tapping on it.



An alternative method is you can also change it from the Snapchat app directly. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Snapchat and tap your Profile for Settings. Click on “Notifications > Enable Notification”.



You can control the types of Notifications you want to receive here and enable or disable sounds and ringing too. Along with these steps, you can try the ‘Common troubleshoot methods’ listed above.

Make Sure You’re Not Using Focus Apps

Popular study/distraction-free apps like “Forest”, “Freedom”, “Self Control” and more block social media notifications. If they are running in the background, you won’t be receiving any notifications from social media apps!

To solve it, turn off or exit the app properly.

Snapchat Notification Sound Not Working

Whether it’s due to bugs or silent mode, you might be receiving the Snapchat notifications but not hearing a sound. Here’s how to fix it:

Turn on Notification Sound

Tap on your profile to open “Settings” on Snapchat. Click on “Notifications” and scroll down. Select on “Sound”, “Vibrate”, “RIng” or more.



Now you will hear the notifications, or at least the Vibrate on Silent Mode.

Turn Off Silent Mode and/or Do Not Disturb Mode

If you have manually or accidentally put your phone on “Silent mode” or “DND (Do not disturb) mode, you won’t be able to hear the notification. Some phones automatically activate “Silent mode” when lowering the volume, muting your notification sound as well. Trust us, we’ve been there.

To Turn Off “DND Mode”

Swipe downwards on your phone to reveal the notification bar. Tap on “DND” (☾ symbol) to deactivate Do Not Disturb.

To Disable “Silent Mode”

Go to the home screen and turn up your volume to the desired level.

Or, you can make changes from your notification bar instead:

Swipe downwards for the notification bar, Click on the (🔕 symbol) to disable silent mode.



Why is my Snapchat camera not working?

Whether it’s due to permission issues, network issues, or server problems, you may see a black screen when opening Snapchat camera. If the common troubleshoot methods listed above did not solve the problem, here’s how to fix this:

Enable camera access for Snapchat:

When you run Snapchat for the first time, they ask you for app permissions straight on, but if you missed it or clicked “Deny”, follow these steps instead:

Click on “Settings” on your phone. Click on “Apps > Snapchat” Tap on “App Permissions > Camera” Select “While using the app”.



Snapchat Filter Not Working

Due to network stability issues, your Snapchat filters could be taking some time to load.

Make sure your camera is clean and you’re sitting within a clear view with appropriate lighting or facing the light. Most often, face detection or face filters don’t work in dimly lit areas, anti-light situations or incorrect posture.

This includes landscape mode too! Some face filters will stop working if you tilt your phone horizontally.

Unfortunately, enabling filter manually is not an available function for Android users but here’s what Apple users can do:

Enable Filters (for Apple Devices)

Go to Snapchat and tap on your profile. Click on Settings and tap on “Manage” under “Additional Services” Tap on “Enable filters”.

Along with this, you can use the ‘Common Troubleshoot Methods’ listed above on both Android and Apple devices,

Why Is My Face Recognition Not Working?

If you’re sure you have enabled your camera or given it app permission, check your camera. In our personal experience, a cracked screen or dirty camera can interfere with face recognition.

If your tempered glass or phone screen is cracked around the camera, you might see a blur. This will affect your facial recognition.

So give it a quick wipe or peel off and change your damaged protective screen to get the face recognition working again.

Why Are My Snapchat Audio and Microphone Not Working?

Snapchat microphone issues could be cause by device as well as app settings. Check if your device has granted microphone access, and is not facing sound issues.

Allow Microphone access

Make sure you have selected “Allow (while using the app)” on Microphone under app permissions. Here’s how:

Go to “Settings” on your phone. Go to “Apps” > “Snapchat” Tap on “App Permissions” > “Microphone”. Tap on “Allow”.



Check if Your Device Is on Silent Mode

If you have your phone on Silent mode, chances are that all your volumes are muted by default. Most phones even have separate “Notification volume” and “Media volume” (for videos and more). So make sure your media volume is on and your Silent Mode is off.

Use an Earphone Mic

Most earphones come with a mic and since the microphones on your device is farther from your face, it might have trouble picking up your voice or any audio you’re trying to record.

So instead of investing in a new gadget, use the earphones lying around your house instead for a make-shift mic. Also, bring it closer to your face or an audio source to get better audio quality.

Turn Off Your Bluetooth

If your audio is connected to a different device via Bluetooth, you might not hear the audio on your phone apps so make sure to turn it off.

Turn Up Your Device Volume

If your phone is on “DND” or “Silent mode”, chances are that all your volumes are muted, giving you no audio across apps. So make sure your media volume is turned up.

Check Audios on Other Apps

Check audio on other apps like Spotify, Youtube, Instagram or more. If you can’t hear anything on any of these apps either, maybe there’s a problem with your earphones or the phone speaker.

Along with these steps, you can also try the “common fixes” listed above.

Why is my Snapchat password reset not working?

Here are a few reasons and causes to solve this problem:

Check your e-mail or phone number : Make sure the recovery email or phone number matches with the email and phone number linked to your Snapchat account. Then, you’ll receive a confirmation code to activate your new password.

: Make sure the recovery email or phone number matches with the email and phone number linked to your Snapchat account. Then, you’ll receive a confirmation code to activate your new password. Check for confirmation code : If you tried resetting your password, Snapchat sends a confirmation (verification) code or link to your email/phone number. Make sure you click on it to activate your new password.

If the methods above do not work, try resetting your password again.

Why is my flash not working on Snapchat?

If your flash is not working, here are a few causes and steps you can take:

Check your battery : Flash functions on apps from Snapchat to your phone camera depend on your battery level. If your battery is under 15% then you won’t be able to work the flash. Try again after charging your phone.

: Flash functions on apps from Snapchat to your phone camera depend on your battery level. If your battery is under 15% then you won’t be able to work the flash. Try again after charging your phone. Enable front facing flash (For iOS/iPhone users) : This function is unfortunately not available for Android users. But, if you’re using apple devices, try enabling front facing flash manually. Click on your profile for “Settings” Tap on “Manage” under “Additional services”. Find “Front-facing flash” and enable.



: This function is unfortunately not available for Android users. But, if you’re using apple devices, try enabling front facing flash manually.

Along with these steps, you can try the ‘Common troubleshoot methods’ mentioned at the beginning of the article.

Why Is Snapchat Continuous Video Not Working?

You might not see a loop on your videos or can’t record more than 10 seconds. You can try updating the app and clearing the cache. For detailed steps on how to do it, please refer to the ‘Common Troubleshoot Method’ listed above.

Why Is Snapchat Not Working on Data?

Most phones/devices are on auto “Data Saver” mode, so apps use a restricted amount of data to save the hike on those bills.

But with restricted data comes restricted usability. Apps like Snapchat require a higher network connection speed and stability. It causes them to load slower or not at all depending on what you’re using.

Sending someone a snap might not take a lot of data, but viewing someone’s stories, using filters, video calls, etc generally stack up on the data bills causing you to face the problems regarding data.

Turn off Low Data Mode:

For iPhone users Go to your phone “ Settings ” > “ Cellular ”. Find “ Cellular Data Options ” and tap on “ Low Data Mode ” Tap on “ Low Data Saver ” to disable it.

For Android users Go to “ Settings ” on your phone. Tap on “SIM cards & Mobile Networks”



or, Switch to wifi or hotspot instead.

Why Are “My Eyes Only” Not Working on Snapchat?

The “my eyes only” function refers to the private media vault on your Snapchat with a passcode. While setting it up, Snapchat specifies that they will not be able to access the vault or retrieve the content if you have forgotten the password to “my eyes only”.

If you have forgotten the passcode, you can set up a new “my eyes only” folder but the previous “my eyes only” snaps will be removed.

In short, you will receive something akin to a data loss and have to start over empty with the new “my eyes only”.

If you still have any problems, please try updating the app, reinstalling and deleting cache. You can follow the detailed steps under ‘Common Troubleshoot methods’ listed above.