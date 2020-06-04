Snapchat announced that there will no longer be any sort of promotion on president trump’s Snapchat account. The account will not be suspended. However, they will restrict any racial violence promotion in their discover tab.

After the recent controversy with Twitter, Snapchat also jumped into the bandwagon in acting against the president. This is by far the boldest move any social media company has made against Trump.

By 229 million daily users, Snapchat is the second most popular platform among the youth after TikTok. With such a wide demographic, Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, made a wise move to restrict the negative impact trump’s claims can make.

A spokesperson of the company states:

“Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society, and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America,”

Snapchat also claims the right to decide on what to promote at the discover section. And they will only use this feature to encourage a positive impact on the community.