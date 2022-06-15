Snip and Sketch Not Working? Try These Fixes

Snip and sketch is a handy tool when using your desktop or laptop. But sometimes, when trying to take a quick screenshot, it hits you with a “This app can’t open” popup message. What is it? And how can we fix it?

There could be several reasons why the app is crashing. Some users say that the screenshot they take is not showing. Some say the app does not open at all. This problem could happen to anyone because of outdated versions of their app or maybe more than that.

A simple fix like turning on notifications may solve your issue with the app. In the article, we help you navigate the causes and give you solutions to fix snip and sketch not working.

Why is my Snip and Sketch Not Working

Sometimes, snip and sketch might not work because you use a much older version. Third-party apps can also cause this if it interferes with app usage. There could be a single cause for multiple issues on your app. So, before we go to the fixes, let’s see what might be causing your app to stop working.

Older Version App: If you’re using an older version of snip and sketch, then this might be the potential cause for your app to crash frequently. Apps keep updating to fix their bugs, so if you don’t update the app, you will be using an app with many bugs.

Fixes for Snip and Sketch Not Working

Now that we’ve navigated the causes, here are some solutions you can try to fix snip and sketch easily.

Restart Your App

Let’s try restarting first as it is the easiest among troubleshooting and also works most of the time. Restarting the app will give it a new environment to work, resulting in better performance.

Follow these steps to restart your app:

Keep your snipping tool open. Press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to open the Task Manager. Now, click on the snipping tool. Click on the End Task button



The ongoing task will end by doing this. Restart the app again to find out if it worked or not.

Turn On Notification

If you have not turned on notifications for snip and sketch yet, then do it now. Turning on your notifications will show that you have taken a screenshot. You will also be able to edit and sketch easily after that.

Here’s how to do it:

Click on the Windows button on your taskbar or keyboard Click on Settings. Or you can use the shortcut Windows + I. This shortcut will open settings directly. Now, click on System on the left menu list. Go to Notifications & Actions.

Enable Notifications from Apps and Other Senders. A list of apps on your device will appear. Here, you can see which apps have their notifications turned on or off. Scroll down to find Snip and Sketch. Turn on notifications for snip and sketch.



Now, check whether you can view and edit your screenshots or not.

Disable Focus Assist

Turning on Focus Assist will help you focus on your work by disabling notifications. So, when you use Snip and Sketch, you won’t be getting any notifications. If you want to use snip and sketch despite being on focus assist, you can turn it off or even exclude snip and sketch from focus assist.

To exclude Snip and Sketch from focus assist

Go to Settings. Click on System. Click on Focus Assist.

Here, you will see three options, Off, Priority List, and Alarms Only. Below the priority list, you will see Customize Priority List. Click on Customize Priority List.

On the app list, click on Add An App button. Choose Snip and Sketch.



After this, you will be getting notifications whenever you take a screenshot. You will be able to view and customize your snips now.

Try SFC / DISM Command

The SFC and DISM command is used to detect and fix any system-related issues. If there are any corrupted or damaged files in your system, it will find and correct them.

Search for Command Prompt in the search bar. You can use the shortcut Windows+S to open the search bar. Now, click on Run as Administrator.

If a popup box saying” Do you want to allow this app to make changes to your device?” appears, click on Yes.

Type sfc /scannow and press Enter key

Wait for the verification to complete and find any damaged files. If, after this, a message that says Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files is shown, move on to DISM. To do this, you need to type another command :

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

After typing this command, press the Enter key. Wait till it’s 100% complete. Then, restart your device.

Reset/Repair Snip and Sketch

Deleting the app data on your device can also fix many problems. You can reset or repair your app through settings if the app is not working properly. Try repairing the app first. If the app is still not performing, you can try to reset it.

If repairing does not work then click on reset. Doing this will delete the app’s data.

Go to Settings or press Windows+I Click on the Apps section. Click on Apps and Features. Select Snip and Sketch.

Click on the Advanced Option. Click on the Reset button. Now, click on the Reset button again.



Reinstall Snip and Sketch

If nothing works, delete the app from your desktop. Go to Microsoft Store and reinstall the app. Now, your app will be as good as new.

You can uninstall the app from the settings

Go to Settings. Click on Apps. Click on Apps & Features. Now, scroll and find Snip and Sketch Select Snip and Sketch. Click on Uninstall.



Frequently Asked Questions

Where Do Snip and Sketch Pictures Go?

If you are wondering where the snips go, the screenshots that you take are saved to the clipboard. You can watch your clipboard history by tuning on Clipboard History through Settings.

Why Is Snip and Sketch Shortcut Not Working?

The shortcut Windows+shift+S might not be working because you have set the hotkey to Print Screen(Prt sc). You can always change the hotkey from the settings.

How to Take Snips on Mac Using Shortcut Key?

You can take screenshots on mac by using a simple shortcut. To take screenshots press Shift+command+5 / Shift+command+4.