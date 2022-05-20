[Solved] A Ubisoft Service Is Currently Unavailable

When a conversation about gaming pops up, Ubisoft is sure to come up. It is one of the biggest companies that develop games such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

Along with such huge games, Ubisoft also has its platform where players can buy, play Ubisoft games and even connect with each other. The platform is known as Ubisoft Connect.

Although it is an amazing software, users sometimes face a critical error that does not let them connect to the Ubisoft services. They face the “A Ubisoft service is currently unavailable” error while starting up the Ubisoft Connect.

If you are one of them who face the error, you have come to the right place. We did the hard work of researching and finding out the best solutions to tackle the error.

Causes: A Ubisoft Service is Currently Unavailable

There are a few causes that give you the error while launching Ubisoft Connect. Some may not be evident right away, while some are more straightforward and easily fixed. You can see the list of the most probable causes for the error you are facing.

Unstable Internet Connection

Different date and time than your current time zone.

Background apps taking up internet bandwidth.

Ubisoft Connect not updated

Windows not updated

Using Hamachi

Using IPv6

DNS cache taking up storage

Now that we know what causes the error let’s look at different ways we can fix it.

Fixes: A Ubisoft Service is Currently Unavailable

With the causes in mind, let’s move on to the solutions you can use to tackle the solution.

Restart Devices

Sometimes, there might be a minor bug that is giving you the error. Hence, it is best to restart Ubisoft Connect and try again. You can also try to restart the devices such as your PC and router.

If the minor bugs are disrupting your smooth startup, restarting your system will help remove those bugs and make your PC smoother.

Check Your Internet Connection

Oftentimes, an unstable internet connection might be the culprit of the error you are facing. You can check if you have a proper internet connection in such instances.

You can also check if the hardware, such as the router connection, is having an issue. If there is a connection problem, you can easily deal with it and check if the problem persists.

Additionally, you can also try connecting your system to a LAN if you are connected to a Wi-Fi network. LAN gives you a more stable connection than Wi-Fi. However, if you are not able to connect to LAN, please try moving closer to the router and check if the problem persists.

Troubleshoot Your Internet

If you are getting a proper internet connection on other devices but you cannot connect to the internet on Ubisoft Connect, you can try using the Windows troubleshooter.

Open Search, type in Troubleshoot settings, and hit Enter. Go to Other troubleshooters. Find Internet Connections and hit the Run button next to it.

Wait for the troubleshooter to finish the process. Go back to Other troubleshooters. Find Network Adapter and hit the Run button next to it. Wait until the process is complete.

Adjust Date & Time

If your PC’s date and time are incorrect, it can conflict with the internet and keep you from accessing Ubisoft Connect smoothly. It is best to check and adjust your date and time correctly in such cases.

Open Settings. Open Time & Language. Now, go to the Date & time. In the Set time automatically option, turn it off if it is on. If the option is turned off, turn it on and skip to step 7. Find the Set the date and time manually option and press the Change button.

In the new Window, set the correct time and hit the Change button. Now, find the Set time zone automatically and turn it off if it is on. If it is off, move on to step 9. Under Time zone, find and select your time zone. Finally, find Additional settings and hit the Sync now button.

Kill Background Apps

Background apps that use the internet might take up your internet bandwidth, due to which Ubisoft Connect might not work. You might want to use the task manager to kill such apps in such cases.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc on your keyboard to open the Task Manager. Select the app you do not wish to run in the background.

Hit the End Task button located at the bottom-right of the Window. Repeat the process for all the apps you want to kill.

Update Ubisoft Connect App

If your Ubisoft has not updated properly, you might want to uninstall the app and install it again so that it is fully updated.

Open Control Panel. Select Programs. Go to Programs and features. Find Ubisoft Connect in the list and select it.

Hit the Uninstall button at the top. After the process is complete, reboot your PC. Now, go to Ubisoft Connect’s official website. Download and install the app. Reboot your computer once the process is fully complete.

Update Windows

An outdated Windows can also conflict with Ubisoft Connect and give you the error. You can go to the Windows Update Settings to update your Windows with the latest update.

Open Search, type in Windows Update Settings, and hit Enter. Hit the Check for updates button.

If prompted, press the Download and install button. Restart the device.

Uninstall Hamachi

Many users have reported that the Hamachi VPN conflicts with Ubisoft Connect. Therefore, if you have installed Hamachi, try to uninstall it and check if the problem persists.

Open Control Panel. Browse Programs. Go to Programs and features. Find Hamachi from the list and select it. Hit the Uninstall button. Wait for the process to complete. Restart your PC if prompted.

Disable IPv6

Using IPv6 also seems to conflict with Ubisoft Connect. You can try disabling IPv6 and use only IPv4 and check to see if it fixes your problem.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog. Type ncpa.cpl and hit Enter. Please select the network you are using and right-click on it. Select Properties.

Now, find Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) from the list and uncheck the box in front of it. Click on OK.

Flush DNS

You may also face the error if there is a lot of DNS cache on your PC. DNS cache can lag your internet and keep Ubisoft Connect from connecting to the internet.

Go to the Run dialog and type in cmd. Hit Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run the command prompt as an administrator. Type the following commands.

ipconfig/flushdns

ipconfig/registerdns



ipconfig/release

ipconfig/renew Restart your PC.

Hopefully, one of the fixes worked for you, and your Ubisoft Connect has no issue connecting to the internet. Let us know in the comments which solution worked for you.