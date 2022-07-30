[Solved] “Something Went Wrong in the Login Process” Error in Minecraft

Minecraft has been one of the most popular sandbox games for decades. People across every platform enjoy the game and continue to do so. While being a popular game, it is also notorious for having bugs and glitches throughout the game. It is no surprise that people have frequently encountered bugs and errors while trying to play the game.

One such bug faced by the PC players, where they sometimes cannot log into their Minecraft – and are met with the error message saying “Something went wrong in the login process.” This error is the result of a couple of things, such as an outdated Minecraft launcher, or a faulty Microsoft store.

The issue might sound complicated but worry not. This guide goes through all the possible causes and how to fix them.

Probable Causes of the Issue

Several things could go into why you may be facing this error. Things like unstable internet connection, random account glitches, bugs in Microsoft store, or simply server maintenance can be the cause of the issue. Although, there can be some more reasons like: Weak Internet Connection.

Bugged Minecraft Launcher.

Xbox / Microsoft Services malfunction.

Server under maintenance.

How to Fix “Something Went Wrong in the Login Process” in Minecraft?

Due to the nature of the problem, finding the exact fix is not possible, so you’ll have to go through all the methods and see which one works for you.

Repair & Reset Minecraft Launcher

Before going through any other technical troubleshooting method, try repairing/resetting the launcher. If there is an issue with your Minecraft launcher, this fixes the problem. To repair & reset the launcher, the steps are as follows:

Press Windows Key + I to open the Settings menu. Next, click on Apps > Apps & Feature. Look for Minecraft Launcher and click on Advanced options. Press Repair and then Reset.

Try running the launcher now and see if it works or not.

Verify Minecraft Server Status

Sometimes there are ongoing issues and bugs in the server itself. While it may not always be, sometimes such bugs can cause login failure. To check for any current bugs or errors, visit their support on Twitter.

Reset Microsoft Store

Since most PC users get Minecraft through the Microsoft store, it could be that some corrupt files related to the store are causing the issue. In any case, resetting the Microsoft store can sometimes solve the issue.

In order to reset Minecraft Store, follow these steps:

Open the Run command line by pressing Windows Key + R. Type wsreset and then hit Enter.

A black window should appear, let it run for about a minute or so. After the process is complete, Microsoft Store opens up. Now you can try launching Minecraft and see if it worked.

Update the Game

Sometimes when you have an update pending, it could likely result in a logging error. So, make sure to always install the latest updates for the game.

To check if there are any updates pending follow these steps:

Open Microsoft store and navigate to Library. Click on Get Updates.

If there were any updates pending, this will now update them.

Install Xbox App

The Xbox app on Windows is for playing / managing games on your PC. Since you use the Microsoft account to connect to the app, your Minecraft credentials are also linked with the app.

And if you have important Xbox applications missing, it can cause the issue.

To verify and download such applications, follow these steps:

Download the Xbox app through the Microsoft Store or the Official page. Launch the Xbox app. If you see any popup message saying ‘Missing key applications or dependencies’, install them. After you are done installing, check if the issue still persists.

If you don’t get the popup message, you can also check manually. To do so:

On the Xbox app, click on the profile name in the top right corner. Navigate to General under settings.

If there are any missing applications, they are listed there. Hit Install.

Note: Usually applications like Xbox Identity Provider and Live In-Game Experience are missing on your PC.

Enable Gaming Services

Gaming services is a Microsoft service used when running Xbox games. If installing the prerequisite applications didn’t work, try checking the current status of the Gaming Service. Oftentimes, the issue occurs because the service is set to disable.

To check the Service’s current position, follow these steps:

Right-click the Start button and click on Task Manager. Under the Services tab, search for GamingServices . On the Status column, check the current condition.

If it says ‘Stopped’, right-click and hit Start.

Start Xbox Services

If enabling Game services didn’t work, try running Xbox services and see if it solves the problem. Xbox has a bunch of services running in the background which helps the application function error-free. Sometimes such services are not running and cause issues like login errors.

To enable Xbox service, follow these steps:

Press Windows Key + S and type in Services. Search for services starting with Xbox.

Right-click on it and Properties. Next, set Startup type to Automatic. Then hit Start > Apply.

Do this for every Xbox service and exit out.

Restart your PC and check if this resolved the problem.

Reinstall Minecraft

Sometimes the “Something went wrong in the login process” erroe message could be the result of something else. In most cases, reinstalling the game launcher fixes the issue. Uninstall the game and redownload from the Microsoft store or the official site of Minecraft.

Alternatively, you can also use third-party launchers like MultiMC, if vanilla launchers don’t work.

Use a Different Client

If you are not having any luck with fixing the issue, try using a different client. Instead of Xbox / Microsoft to launch the game (which is likely causing the problem), use clients like; Badlion, Forge, Lunar, or any popular Minecraft clients.

These third-party clients have their own resource packs, and optimizations in the form of ‘mods’. Such mods are there to eliminate any chances of error and bugs.

To download third-party clients, I suggest you google some of them and find the one to your liking.